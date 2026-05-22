The Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, today reviewed the readiness of the Hajj security forces to implement the approved operational and organizational plans for this year's Hajj season 1447, during the annual ceremony organized by the participating forces in Hajj in Mecca.

In a speech delivered on this occasion, the Director of Public Security and Chairman of the Security Committee for Hajj, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Basami, affirmed that the leadership has mobilized all resources and capabilities to serve the guests of Allah, making the Kingdom a leading global model in managing crowds and achieving the highest levels of organization and smoothness that enable pilgrims to perform their rituals safely and with peace of mind.

He explained that the Hajj security forces have begun implementing their tasks for this season through comprehensive security and preventive plans, based on benefiting from previous experiences and anticipating various scenarios and possibilities, ensuring the safety and security of the pilgrims in Mecca, the holy sites, and Medina, along all routes taken by the guests of Allah.

He pointed out that the security system for Hajj operates at the highest levels of readiness and field integration, supported by modern technologies and command and control centers, which enhances the speed of decision-making and improves coordination and response efficiency among the various entities participating in Hajj operations.

He also confirmed that there will be a firm stance against any attempt to politicize Hajj or disrupt the security of the pilgrims or disturb their performance of rituals, through the full readiness of the Hajj security forces to implement their approved plans.

The ceremony included the execution of several security and field scenarios that reflected the level of readiness and operational capabilities of the participating forces, in addition to showcasing the security mechanisms, equipment, and modern technologies used during the Hajj season, as well as the participation of security aviation and support vehicles for field missions.

Attending the ceremony were the Emir of Medina, Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah in the Emirate of Medina, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Emir of Mecca, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, a number of princes and ministers who are members of the Supreme Hajj Committee, leaders of security and military sectors, and several senior officials.