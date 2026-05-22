The Al-Nu'man Bin Malik Intermediate and Secondary School in Ramadah Housing, Jazan, celebrated the graduation of 127 students for the academic year 1447. The ceremony began with the national anthem, followed by a presentation of the graduates' journey. After that, the school principal, Abdullah Kuriri, delivered a speech emphasizing the importance of diligence and hard work in a student's life, expressing his gratitude to all the school staff for their preparation and organization of the event.

Meanwhile, student Khalid Awaji presented a poem that was well-received by the audience, and student Ali Salman Khabrani delivered a speech on behalf of the graduates, thanking all the teachers for their tremendous efforts in educating the students and ensuring their excellence and distinction.

At the end of the ceremony, outstanding students in various fields were honored.

Student counselor Abdu Kuriri confirmed that the graduation ceremony witnessed a large attendance from parents and students, with everyone engaging in the event's programs.