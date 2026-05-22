احتفلت متوسطة وثانوية النعمان بن مالك في إسكان رمادة بجازان بتخريج 127 طالباً للعام الدراسي 1447. وبدأ الحفل بالنشيد الوطني ثم عرض لمسيرة الخريجين، بعد ذلك ألقى مدير المدرسة عبدالله كريري كلمة أكد فيها على أهمية الجد والاجتهاد في حياة طالب العلم، معبراً عن شكره لكافة منسوبي المدرسة على إعداد وتنظيم الحفل.

فيما قدم الطالب خالد عواجي قصيدة شعرية نالت استحسان الحضور، وألقى الطالب علي سلمان خبراني كلمة الخريجين قدم فيها شكره لكافة معلمي المدرسة على ما بذلوه من جهد كبير في تعليم الطلاب والحرص على تفوقهم وتميزهم.

وفي نهاية الحفل تم تكريم الطلاب المتفوقين في شتى المجالات.

وأكد الموجه الطلابي عبده كريري أن حفل التخرج شهد حضوراً كبيراً من أولياء الأمور وطلاب المدرسة، حيث تفاعل الجميع مع برامج الحفل.