تابع وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز اليوم جاهزية عددٍ من المشاريع التطويرية والمنشآت الصحية والخدمية في المشاعر المقدسة، وذلك ضمن الجولات الميدانية التي يقوم بها لمتابعة استعدادات الجهات المشاركة في تنفيذ خطط موسم حج 1447.

واطّلع وزير الداخلية خلال زيارته مستشفى منى الطوارئ (2) على سير العمل بمنظومة الخدمات الصحية والطبية والإسعافية المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن، وتجول في عددٍ من الأقسام الطبية والإسعافية، مطلعًا على آليات استقبال الحالات وخطط التعامل مع البلاغات والحالات الحرجة، إلى جانب الطاقة التشغيلية للمستشفى والخدمات العلاجية والوقائية المقدمة للحجاج.

واستمع وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا إلى شرح عن مستوى التكامل بين الفرق الطبية والإسعافية والخدمات المساندة، ودور الأنظمة التقنية والتجهيزات الحديثة في دعم سرعة الاستجابة ورفع كفاءة الرعاية الصحية خلال موسم الحج، إضافة إلى رفع الطاقة التشغيلية للمستشفى إلى 100%؛ بما يضمن الجاهزية الكاملة لتقديم الخدمات الصحية لضيوف الرحمن.

كما وقف على جاهزية الكوادر الطبية والفنية والخطط المعدة للتعامل مع مختلف الحالات وفق أعلى المعايير الصحية، مؤكداً ما توليه القيادة الرشيدة من اهتمام بالغ بتوفير منظومة صحية متكاملة لضيوف الرحمن، وأهمية المحافظة على أفضل مستويات التكامل بين الجهات المعنية لضمان استدامة تقديم الرعاية الصحية طوال موسم الحج.

وفي مشعر مزدلفة، تابع الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود الخدمات المقدمة ضمن مشروع مسار المشاعر، الذي يهدف إلى تقليل الإجهاد الحراري والبدني وتعزيز راحة وحركة الحجاج أثناء أداء المناسك، إضافةً إلى تجسيد مفهوم الأنسنة، والارتقاء بالخدمات المقدمة، وتطوير البنية التحتية للمشاعر المقدسة بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات جودة الحياة.

كما شاهد وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا التجهيزات المهيأة في مناطق استراحة الحجاج، التي تشمل مظلات واقية، ومساحات خضراء، وكراسي جلوس، ومشارب مياه، وأعمدة إنارة، إلى جانب الحلول التنظيمية الداعمة لانسيابية حركة الحشود وتقليل الازدحام، واطّلع على الجهود التكاملية بين الجهات المعنية لتشغيل المشروع وإدارته والخطط الميدانية الخاصة بخدمة الحجاج في المشاعر المقدسة.

وفي مشعر عرفات، وقف على الترتيبات التنظيمية والخدمية المعدة في ساحات مسجد نمرة، واطّلع على الاستعدادات الخاصة بتنفيذ خطط إدارة الحشود وتنظيم حركة المشاة وتوفير الخدمات لتيسير تنقل الحجاج والمحافظة على سلامتهم خلال أداء صلاتي الظهر والعصر.

كما زار وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا جبل الرحمة، واطّلع على سير أعمال التهيئة والتجهيزات الميدانية والاستعدادات الجارية لتنفيذ الخطط الأمنية والتنظيمية والخدمية للمحافظة على سلامة الكثافات العالية من الحجاج خلال يوم عرفة، وتقديم الخدمات اللازمة لهم.

ووقف وزير الداخلية على الاستعدادات الجارية لتنفيذ خطط أمن الحج بالمشاعر المقدسة؛ لتعزيز انسيابية الحركة والمحافظة على سلامة الحجاج في المواقع ذات الكثافة العالية، كما استمع إلى شرح عن آليات التنسيق بين الجهات الأمنية والخدمية والصحية بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة الأداء الميداني لتحقيق الأهداف المشتركة.

وأكد الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود أهمية التكامل بين مختلف الجهات المشاركة، ومضاعفة الجهود الميدانية، واستمرار تطوير المبادرات النوعية والخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن، تنفيذاً لتوجيهات القيادة، الرامية إلى تسخير جميع الإمكانات لخدمة الحجاج ورفع مستوى السلامة والراحة خلال موسم الحج.

رافق وزير الداخلية نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة نائب رئيس اللجنة الدائمة للحج والعمرة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، وعدد من الوزراء وكبار المسؤولين.