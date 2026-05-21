تابع وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز اليوم جاهزية عددٍ من المشاريع التطويرية والمنشآت الصحية والخدمية في المشاعر المقدسة، وذلك ضمن الجولات الميدانية التي يقوم بها لمتابعة استعدادات الجهات المشاركة في تنفيذ خطط موسم حج 1447.
واطّلع وزير الداخلية خلال زيارته مستشفى منى الطوارئ (2) على سير العمل بمنظومة الخدمات الصحية والطبية والإسعافية المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن، وتجول في عددٍ من الأقسام الطبية والإسعافية، مطلعًا على آليات استقبال الحالات وخطط التعامل مع البلاغات والحالات الحرجة، إلى جانب الطاقة التشغيلية للمستشفى والخدمات العلاجية والوقائية المقدمة للحجاج.
واستمع وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا إلى شرح عن مستوى التكامل بين الفرق الطبية والإسعافية والخدمات المساندة، ودور الأنظمة التقنية والتجهيزات الحديثة في دعم سرعة الاستجابة ورفع كفاءة الرعاية الصحية خلال موسم الحج، إضافة إلى رفع الطاقة التشغيلية للمستشفى إلى 100%؛ بما يضمن الجاهزية الكاملة لتقديم الخدمات الصحية لضيوف الرحمن.
كما وقف على جاهزية الكوادر الطبية والفنية والخطط المعدة للتعامل مع مختلف الحالات وفق أعلى المعايير الصحية، مؤكداً ما توليه القيادة الرشيدة من اهتمام بالغ بتوفير منظومة صحية متكاملة لضيوف الرحمن، وأهمية المحافظة على أفضل مستويات التكامل بين الجهات المعنية لضمان استدامة تقديم الرعاية الصحية طوال موسم الحج.
وفي مشعر مزدلفة، تابع الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود الخدمات المقدمة ضمن مشروع مسار المشاعر، الذي يهدف إلى تقليل الإجهاد الحراري والبدني وتعزيز راحة وحركة الحجاج أثناء أداء المناسك، إضافةً إلى تجسيد مفهوم الأنسنة، والارتقاء بالخدمات المقدمة، وتطوير البنية التحتية للمشاعر المقدسة بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات جودة الحياة.
كما شاهد وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا التجهيزات المهيأة في مناطق استراحة الحجاج، التي تشمل مظلات واقية، ومساحات خضراء، وكراسي جلوس، ومشارب مياه، وأعمدة إنارة، إلى جانب الحلول التنظيمية الداعمة لانسيابية حركة الحشود وتقليل الازدحام، واطّلع على الجهود التكاملية بين الجهات المعنية لتشغيل المشروع وإدارته والخطط الميدانية الخاصة بخدمة الحجاج في المشاعر المقدسة.
وفي مشعر عرفات، وقف على الترتيبات التنظيمية والخدمية المعدة في ساحات مسجد نمرة، واطّلع على الاستعدادات الخاصة بتنفيذ خطط إدارة الحشود وتنظيم حركة المشاة وتوفير الخدمات لتيسير تنقل الحجاج والمحافظة على سلامتهم خلال أداء صلاتي الظهر والعصر.
كما زار وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا جبل الرحمة، واطّلع على سير أعمال التهيئة والتجهيزات الميدانية والاستعدادات الجارية لتنفيذ الخطط الأمنية والتنظيمية والخدمية للمحافظة على سلامة الكثافات العالية من الحجاج خلال يوم عرفة، وتقديم الخدمات اللازمة لهم.
ووقف وزير الداخلية على الاستعدادات الجارية لتنفيذ خطط أمن الحج بالمشاعر المقدسة؛ لتعزيز انسيابية الحركة والمحافظة على سلامة الحجاج في المواقع ذات الكثافة العالية، كما استمع إلى شرح عن آليات التنسيق بين الجهات الأمنية والخدمية والصحية بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة الأداء الميداني لتحقيق الأهداف المشتركة.
وأكد الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود أهمية التكامل بين مختلف الجهات المشاركة، ومضاعفة الجهود الميدانية، واستمرار تطوير المبادرات النوعية والخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن، تنفيذاً لتوجيهات القيادة، الرامية إلى تسخير جميع الإمكانات لخدمة الحجاج ورفع مستوى السلامة والراحة خلال موسم الحج.
رافق وزير الداخلية نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة نائب رئيس اللجنة الدائمة للحج والعمرة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، وعدد من الوزراء وكبار المسؤولين.
The Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, today followed up on the readiness of several developmental projects and health and service facilities in the holy sites, as part of the field tours he is conducting to monitor the preparations of the participating entities in implementing the plans for the Hajj season of 1447.
During his visit to Mina Emergency Hospital (2), the Minister of Interior was briefed on the workflow of the health, medical, and emergency services provided to the guests of Allah. He toured several medical and emergency departments, reviewing the mechanisms for receiving cases and plans for dealing with reports and critical cases, in addition to the operational capacity of the hospital and the treatment and preventive services provided to the pilgrims.
The Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, listened to an explanation about the level of integration between the medical and emergency teams and the supporting services, and the role of technological systems and modern equipment in supporting response speed and enhancing the efficiency of healthcare during the Hajj season. He also noted the increase in the hospital's operational capacity to 100%, ensuring full readiness to provide health services to the guests of Allah.
He also reviewed the readiness of medical and technical staff and the plans prepared to deal with various cases according to the highest health standards, emphasizing the great attention the wise leadership pays to providing a comprehensive health system for the guests of Allah, and the importance of maintaining the best levels of integration among the relevant entities to ensure the sustainability of healthcare throughout the Hajj season.
In Muzdalifah, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud followed up on the services provided under the Mashar Project, which aims to reduce thermal and physical stress and enhance the comfort and movement of pilgrims during the rituals, in addition to embodying the concept of humanization, improving the services provided, and developing the infrastructure of the holy sites in line with quality of life targets.
The Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, also observed the preparations made in the rest areas for pilgrims, which include protective canopies, green spaces, seating chairs, water fountains, and lighting poles, alongside organizational solutions that support the smooth flow of crowds and reduce congestion. He reviewed the integrative efforts among the relevant entities to operate and manage the project and the field plans specific to serving pilgrims in the holy sites.
In Arafat, he reviewed the organizational and service arrangements prepared in the courtyards of Nimrah Mosque, and was briefed on the special preparations for implementing crowd management plans and organizing pedestrian movement, as well as providing services to facilitate the movement of pilgrims and ensure their safety during the noon and afternoon prayers.
The Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, also visited Mount Arafat, where he was informed about the ongoing preparations and field arrangements and the current readiness to implement security, organizational, and service plans to maintain the safety of the high densities of pilgrims during the Day of Arafah and to provide the necessary services to them.
The Minister of Interior reviewed the ongoing preparations to implement Hajj security plans in the holy sites to enhance the smooth flow of movement and ensure the safety of pilgrims in high-density areas. He also listened to an explanation about the coordination mechanisms among the security, service, and health entities, which contribute to enhancing field performance efficiency to achieve common goals.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud emphasized the importance of integration among the various participating entities, doubling field efforts, and continuing to develop quality initiatives and services provided to the guests of Allah, in implementation of the leadership's directives aimed at harnessing all capabilities to serve the pilgrims and enhance safety and comfort during the Hajj season.
The Minister of Interior was accompanied by the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region and Deputy Chairman of the Permanent Hajj and Umrah Committee, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, along with several ministers and senior officials.