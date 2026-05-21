أثار ظهور الفنان أحمد سعد برفقة المخرج طارق العريان حالة واسعة من الجدل والتساؤلات بين الجمهور، بعد تداول صورة جمعتهما أخيرًا عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي من دون الكشف عن طبيعة التعاون المرتقب بينهما.
تعاون مرتقب
وفتح اللقاء باب التكهنات حول احتمال تحضير أحمد سعد لعمل فني جديد مع طارق العريان، سواء من خلال تجربة تمثيلية مختلفة، أو عبر فيديو كليب غنائي جديد، خصوصًا أن العريان يعد من أبرز صناع الأغنية المصورة والإنتاج الفني في مصر والوطن العربي.
فضول الجمهور
ولم يكشف أي من الطرفين حتى الآن عن تفاصيل اللقاء أو طبيعة المشروع المنتظر، ما زاد من حالة الترقب والفضول بين المتابعين، الذين تساءلوا عما إذا كان التعاون سيكون في إطار غنائي أو سينمائي خلال الفترة المقبلة.
«فلوس بابا»
وعلى الصعيد الفني، يواصل أحمد سعد الترويج لأغنيته الجديدة «فلوس بابا»، التي يشاركه فيها الفنان المغربي ديستنكت، في تجربة غنائية تمزج بين الإيقاعين المصري والمغربي. ونشر سعد الصورة الدعائية للأغنية عبر حسابه الرسمي على «إنستغرام»، معلنًا قرب طرحها للجمهور.
آخر أعمال العريان
وكان فيلم «السلم والثعبان 2» آخر أعمال طارق العريان، وشارك في بطولته كل من عمرو يوسف، أسماء جلال، ظافر العابدين، ماجد المصري، حاتم صلاح، إلى جانب سوسن بدر كضيفة شرف، والعمل من تأليف أحمد حسني.
The appearance of artist Ahmed Saad alongside director Tarek El Erian has sparked widespread controversy and questions among the audience, following the circulation of a photo of them together recently on social media without revealing the nature of the anticipated collaboration between them.
Anticipated Collaboration
The meeting opened the door to speculation about the possibility of Ahmed Saad preparing a new artistic work with Tarek El Erian, whether through a different acting experience or via a new music video, especially since El Erian is considered one of the most prominent creators of music videos and artistic production in Egypt and the Arab world.
Audience Curiosity
Neither party has revealed any details about the meeting or the nature of the upcoming project, which has increased the anticipation and curiosity among followers, who wondered whether the collaboration would be in a musical or cinematic context in the upcoming period.
"Daddy's Money"
On the artistic front, Ahmed Saad continues to promote his new song "Daddy's Money," which features Moroccan artist Distinct in a musical experiment that blends Egyptian and Moroccan rhythms. Saad shared the promotional image for the song on his official Instagram account, announcing its imminent release to the public.
El Erian's Latest Works
The film "The Ladder and the Snake 2" was Tarek El Erian's latest work, starring Amr Youssef, Asmaa Galal, Dhafer L'Abidine, Magdy El Masry, Hatem Salah, alongside Sawsan Badr as a guest of honor, with the work written by Ahmed Hosny.