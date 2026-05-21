أثار ظهور الفنان أحمد سعد برفقة المخرج طارق العريان حالة واسعة من الجدل والتساؤلات بين الجمهور، بعد تداول صورة جمعتهما أخيرًا عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي من دون الكشف عن طبيعة التعاون المرتقب بينهما.

تعاون مرتقب

وفتح اللقاء باب التكهنات حول احتمال تحضير أحمد سعد لعمل فني جديد مع طارق العريان، سواء من خلال تجربة تمثيلية مختلفة، أو عبر فيديو كليب غنائي جديد، خصوصًا أن العريان يعد من أبرز صناع الأغنية المصورة والإنتاج الفني في مصر والوطن العربي.

فضول الجمهور

ولم يكشف أي من الطرفين حتى الآن عن تفاصيل اللقاء أو طبيعة المشروع المنتظر، ما زاد من حالة الترقب والفضول بين المتابعين، الذين تساءلوا عما إذا كان التعاون سيكون في إطار غنائي أو سينمائي خلال الفترة المقبلة.

«فلوس بابا»

وعلى الصعيد الفني، يواصل أحمد سعد الترويج لأغنيته الجديدة «فلوس بابا»، التي يشاركه فيها الفنان المغربي ديستنكت، في تجربة غنائية تمزج بين الإيقاعين المصري والمغربي. ونشر سعد الصورة الدعائية للأغنية عبر حسابه الرسمي على «إنستغرام»، معلنًا قرب طرحها للجمهور.

آخر أعمال العريان

وكان فيلم «السلم والثعبان 2» آخر أعمال طارق العريان، وشارك في بطولته كل من عمرو يوسف، أسماء جلال، ظافر العابدين، ماجد المصري، حاتم صلاح، إلى جانب سوسن بدر كضيفة شرف، والعمل من تأليف أحمد حسني.