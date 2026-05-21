The General Secretariat of the Committees for the Settlement of Securities Disputes has allowed those affected by the violations of the "Saudi German Health" company to file individual or collective lawsuits for compensation, following the issuance of a final decision convicting 11 former and current officials in the company of charges that included inflating revenues and presenting misleading financial statements that do not reflect the company's actual financial situation.

The General Secretariat announced the issuance of the Appeals Committee's decision in securities disputes convicting several members of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee, after it was proven that they acknowledged unearned revenues exceeding 358 million riyals during the period from the end of 2018 until the third quarter of 2021, which led to the inflation of revenues and the misrepresentation of the financial statements.

The conviction included the former Chairman of the Board, Sobhi Batarji, and his Deputy, Makarim Batarji, along with several other members of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee, after it was proven that they violated Article 49 of the Capital Market Law and Article 7 of the Market Conduct Regulations.

The committee imposed financial and administrative penalties on the convicted individuals, including total fines amounting to 17.92 million riyals, in addition to banning 8 convicted individuals from working in companies subject to the supervision of the Capital Market Authority for one year, and banning 3 others for six months.

The General Secretariat confirmed that the decision allows those affected by these violations to seek compensation before the Committee for the Settlement of Securities Disputes, after filing a complaint with the Capital Market Authority, while the Secretariat will announce on its website when any collective lawsuit is registered to enable other affected investors to join it and claim their rights.