أتاحت الأمانة العامة للجان الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية للمتضررين من مخالفات شركة «السعودي الألماني الصحية» التقدم بدعاوى فردية أو جماعية للمطالبة بالتعويض، وذلك عقب صدور قرار نهائي بإدانة 11 مسؤولاً سابقاً وحالياً في الشركة بتهم تضمنت تضخيم الإيرادات وإظهار قوائم مالية مضللة وغير معبرة عن الواقع المالي للشركة.

وأعلنت الأمانة العامة صدور قرار لجنة الاستئناف في منازعات الأوراق المالية بإدانة عدد من أعضاء مجلس الإدارة ولجنة المراجعة، بعد ثبوت قيامهم بالاعتراف بإيرادات غير مستحقة تجاوزت 358 مليون ريال خلال الفترة من نهاية 2018 حتى الربع الثالث من 2021، ما أدى إلى تضخيم الإيرادات وإظهار القوائم المالية على غير حقيقتها.

وشملت الإدانة رئيس مجلس الإدارة السابق صبحي بترجي، ونائبته مكارم بترجي، إلى جانب عدد من أعضاء مجلس الإدارة ولجنة المراجعة، بعد ثبوت مخالفتهم للمادة الـ49 من نظام السوق المالية، والمادة السابعة من لائحة سلوكيات السوق.

وفرضت اللجنة عقوبات مالية وإدارية بحق المدانين، تضمنت غرامات إجمالية بلغت 17.92 مليون ريال، إضافة إلى منع 8 مدانين من العمل في الشركات الخاضعة لإشراف هيئة السوق المالية لمدة عام، ومنع 3 آخرين لمدة 6 أشهر.

وأكدت الأمانة العامة أن القرار يتيح للمتضررين من هذه المخالفات المطالبة بالتعويض أمام لجنة الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية، بعد التقدم بشكوى إلى هيئة السوق المالية، فيما ستعلن الأمانة عبر موقعها الإلكتروني عند قيد أي دعوى جماعية لتمكين بقية المستثمرين المتضررين من الانضمام إليها والمطالبة بحقوقهم.