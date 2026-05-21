استقبل أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، الطالب إياد بن يحيى عماري؛ تقديرًا لمبادرته الإنسانية النبيلة بتبرعه لوالده بجزء من الكبد.
وكرم أمير المنطقة الطالب، مشيدًا بما قام به من موقف إنساني يجسد أسمى معاني البر والعطاء، مؤكدًا أن ما قدمه يُعد نموذجًا مشرّفًا لأبناء الوطن في التكاتف الأسري والقيم الإنسانية النبيلة.
من جانبه، عبّر الطالب إياد عماري عن شكره واعتزازه بهذا التكريم، مؤكدًا أن ما قام به تجاه والده واجب ديني وإنساني.
حضر التكريم وكيل إمارة منطقة جازان وليد بن سلطان الصنعاوي، ورئيس جامعة جازان الدكتور محمد بن حسن أبو راسين.
The Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, received the student Iyad bin Yahya Amari in appreciation of his noble humanitarian initiative to donate part of his liver to his father.
The Emir honored the student, praising his humanitarian act that embodies the highest meanings of devotion and giving, affirming that what he has done is a commendable example for the nation's youth in family solidarity and noble humanitarian values.
For his part, student Iyad Amari expressed his gratitude and pride in this honor, confirming that what he did for his father is a religious and humanitarian duty.
The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Emir of the Jazan Region, Walid bin Sultan Al-Sunaai, and the President of Jazan University, Dr. Mohammed bin Hassan Abu Rasain.