The Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, received the student Iyad bin Yahya Amari in appreciation of his noble humanitarian initiative to donate part of his liver to his father.

The Emir honored the student, praising his humanitarian act that embodies the highest meanings of devotion and giving, affirming that what he has done is a commendable example for the nation's youth in family solidarity and noble humanitarian values.

For his part, student Iyad Amari expressed his gratitude and pride in this honor, confirming that what he did for his father is a religious and humanitarian duty.

The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Emir of the Jazan Region, Walid bin Sultan Al-Sunaai, and the President of Jazan University, Dr. Mohammed bin Hassan Abu Rasain.