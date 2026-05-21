استقبل أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، الطالب إياد بن يحيى عماري؛ تقديرًا لمبادرته الإنسانية النبيلة بتبرعه لوالده بجزء من الكبد.

وكرم أمير المنطقة الطالب، مشيدًا بما قام به من موقف إنساني يجسد أسمى معاني البر والعطاء، مؤكدًا أن ما قدمه يُعد نموذجًا مشرّفًا لأبناء الوطن في التكاتف الأسري والقيم الإنسانية النبيلة.

من جانبه، عبّر الطالب إياد عماري عن شكره واعتزازه بهذا التكريم، مؤكدًا أن ما قام به تجاه والده واجب ديني وإنساني.

حضر التكريم وكيل إمارة منطقة جازان وليد بن سلطان الصنعاوي، ورئيس جامعة جازان الدكتور محمد بن حسن أبو راسين.