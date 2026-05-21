The security patrols in the holy capital have arrested (4) residents of Indonesian nationality for committing fraud by publishing misleading advertisements for fake Hajj services through social media. They were found in possession of counterfeit Hajj cards and tools used for this purpose. They have been detained, and legal procedures have been initiated against them, with their case referred to the public prosecutor.

The General Security urged everyone to adhere to the Hajj regulations and instructions, and to report any violations via the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in other areas of the Kingdom.