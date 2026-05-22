فعّلت هيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي بمنطقة المدينة المنورة مسار الجلطات الدماغية لحاج من الجنسية المصرية يبلغ من العمر 57 عامًا، بعد مباشرة حالته داخل المسجد النبوي الشريف.
وأوضح مدير عام فرع الهيئة بمنطقة المدينة المنورة الدكتور أحمد بن علي الزهراني أن الفرق الإسعافية باشرت الحالة بزمن استجابة بلغ دقيقة و(39) ثانية، حيث كان الحاج يعاني من أعراض صحية مفاجئة، وبعد إجراء التقييم الإسعافي والفحوصات الأولية تبيّن وجود أعراض سكتة دماغية، وعلى الفور جرى تفعيل مسار الجلطات الدماغية وفق البروتوكولات الطبية المعتمدة.
وأفاد بأن الحالة نُقلت إلى مستشفى الحياة الوطني لاستكمال الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، مؤكدًا استمرار جاهزية الفرق الإسعافية وتمركزها الميداني في المسجد النبوي والمنطقة المركزية، لضمان سرعة الاستجابة والتعامل مع الحالات الطارئة لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن وزوار المسجد النبوي الشريف.
The Saudi Red Crescent Authority in the Medina region activated the stroke pathway for a 57-year-old pilgrim of Egyptian nationality after responding to his condition inside the Prophet's Mosque.
The Director General of the Authority's branch in the Medina region, Dr. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Zahrani, explained that the emergency teams responded to the case with a response time of one minute and 39 seconds, as the pilgrim was experiencing sudden health symptoms. After conducting the emergency assessment and initial tests, symptoms of a stroke were identified, and the stroke pathway was immediately activated according to the approved medical protocols.
He stated that the patient was transferred to Al-Hayat National Hospital to continue receiving the necessary medical care, confirming the ongoing readiness of the emergency teams and their field presence in the Prophet's Mosque and the central area to ensure quick response and handling of emergency cases to serve the guests of Allah and visitors to the Prophet's Mosque.