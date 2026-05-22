The Saudi Red Crescent Authority in the Medina region activated the stroke pathway for a 57-year-old pilgrim of Egyptian nationality after responding to his condition inside the Prophet's Mosque.

The Director General of the Authority's branch in the Medina region, Dr. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Zahrani, explained that the emergency teams responded to the case with a response time of one minute and 39 seconds, as the pilgrim was experiencing sudden health symptoms. After conducting the emergency assessment and initial tests, symptoms of a stroke were identified, and the stroke pathway was immediately activated according to the approved medical protocols.

He stated that the patient was transferred to Al-Hayat National Hospital to continue receiving the necessary medical care, confirming the ongoing readiness of the emergency teams and their field presence in the Prophet's Mosque and the central area to ensure quick response and handling of emergency cases to serve the guests of Allah and visitors to the Prophet's Mosque.