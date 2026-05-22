فعّلت هيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي بمنطقة المدينة المنورة مسار الجلطات الدماغية لحاج من الجنسية المصرية يبلغ من العمر 57 عامًا، بعد مباشرة حالته داخل المسجد النبوي الشريف.

وأوضح مدير عام فرع الهيئة بمنطقة المدينة المنورة الدكتور أحمد بن علي الزهراني أن الفرق الإسعافية باشرت الحالة بزمن استجابة بلغ دقيقة و(39) ثانية، حيث كان الحاج يعاني من أعراض صحية مفاجئة، وبعد إجراء التقييم الإسعافي والفحوصات الأولية تبيّن وجود أعراض سكتة دماغية، وعلى الفور جرى تفعيل مسار الجلطات الدماغية وفق البروتوكولات الطبية المعتمدة.

وأفاد بأن الحالة نُقلت إلى مستشفى الحياة الوطني لاستكمال الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، مؤكدًا استمرار جاهزية الفرق الإسعافية وتمركزها الميداني في المسجد النبوي والمنطقة المركزية، لضمان سرعة الاستجابة والتعامل مع الحالات الطارئة لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن وزوار المسجد النبوي الشريف.