The Hajj Security Forces for Traffic Affairs announced the start of efforts to prevent unauthorized vehicles from entering the holy sites, starting from (12:00) AM on the 5th of Dhu al-Hijjah until the end of the day on the 13th of Dhu al-Hijjah for the year 1447.

This is part of the Ministry of Interior's efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow in the holy sites, facilitate the movement of the guests of Allah, and manage and organize crowds during the Hajj season.