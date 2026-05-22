The spokesperson for the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, Tahir Andrabi, revealed the presentation of a joint initiative consisting of 5 points in collaboration between Islamabad and Beijing to advance the settlement process between Washington and Tehran. He confirmed that China supports his country's mediation efforts to end the war.



Shahbaz to visit China tomorrow



Andrabi announced during a press conference today (Friday) that Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will begin an official visit to China starting tomorrow, Saturday, to discuss the developments of the joint initiative aimed at ending the conflict in the Middle East.



The spokesperson for the Pakistani Foreign Ministry spoke about the joint initiative launched by Pakistan and China over a month ago, which is based on 5 points and aims to end the conflict in the Middle East through political and diplomatic means.



He avoided evaluating the course of negotiations between the United States and Iran, refusing to describe the process as slow or fast, emphasizing that Pakistan, as a mediating party, does not delve into the details of the peace efforts or disclose information related to the ongoing negotiations.



We will not engage in confrontation with Iran



The Pakistani spokesperson denied any knowledge of a U.S. request for facilities related to the use of Pakistani territory or airspace, considering that this position reflects Islamabad's commitment to not engage in any military confrontation against Iran and its adherence to its role as a mediator between the conflicting parties.



He pointed out that Pakistan continues its intensive diplomatic communications on this issue, explaining that the Pakistani Prime Minister had two phone calls with the Emir of Qatar during this week, while the Pakistani Foreign Minister held discussions with his Qatari counterpart and the Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, in addition to communications with several international officials concerned with the political efforts.



Islamabad emphasized that peace efforts are still ongoing and that it will continue to work with regional and international partners to maintain the diplomatic track and prevent the escalation of tensions in the region.



Pakistan's Interior Minister extends his visit



Meanwhile, the Iranian news agency "ISNA" reported that Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi will continue his visit to Tehran for an additional day to hold more meetings with Iranian officials, following his arrival on Wednesday for his second visit within a week, during which he held talks with Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian, the Interior Minister, and several senior officials.



The Pakistani embassy in Tehran stated that the Interior Minister held a new meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss proposals aimed at resolving existing disputes.



Indications of progress in the negotiation process



The Iranian news agency Fars reported from sources that the negotiation process between Tehran and Washington has witnessed signs of progress over the past two days, although deep divergences still prevent a final agreement.



It confirmed that the United States remains committed to resolving all contentious issues with Iran within the current phase of negotiations, while issues related to Iran's enriched uranium stockpile and the security of the Strait of Hormuz emerge as the main points of divergence between the two sides.



It added that Washington opposes the transfer of enriched Iranian nuclear materials to a third country, preferring to receive them itself, while Tehran sees the necessity of postponing discussions on the nuclear file until after the war is brought to an end.



Concerns over Trump's impatience



For its part, Reuters reported a Pakistani source as saying that there are growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's impatience, at a time when Islamabad is working to accelerate the pace of message exchanges between Tehran and Washington.



However, a Pakistani source stated, "Islamabad still feels optimistic about the possibility of reaching a temporary understanding between Washington and Tehran," confirming that the high demands from both the U.S. and Iran regarding uranium and the Strait of Hormuz have led to a stalemate in negotiations thus far.