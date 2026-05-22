كشف المتحدث باسم الخارجية الباكستانية طاهر أندرابي، تقديم مبادرة مشتركة من 5 بنود بالتعاون بين إسلام أباد وبكين لدفع مسار التسوية بين واشنطن وطهران. وأكد أن الصين تدعم جهود الوساطة التي تقودها بلاده لإنهاء الحرب.


شهبارز يزور الصين غدا


وأعلن أندرابي، خلال مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف سيبدأ زيارة رسمية إلى الصين اعتبارا من غد السبت، لبحث مستجدات المبادرة المشتركة الهادفة لإنهاء الصراع في الشرق الأوسط.


وتحدث المتحدث باسم الخارجية الباكستانية عن المبادرة المشتركة التي أطلقتها باكستان والصين قبل أكثر من شهر، والتي تقوم على 5 نقاط وتهدف إلى إنهاء الصراع في منطقة الشرق الأوسط عبر الوسائل السياسية والدبلوماسية.


وتجنب تقييم مسار المفاوضات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، رافضا وصف العملية بأنها بطيئة أو سريعة، مؤكدا أن باكستان، بصفتها طرفا وسيطا، لا تخوض في تفاصيل الجهود السلمية أو تكشف معطيات تتعلق بالمفاوضات الجارية.


لن ننخرط في مواجهة مع إيران


ونفى المتحدث الباكستاني علمه بأي طلب أمريكي للحصول على تسهيلات تتعلق باستخدام الأراضي أو الأجواء الباكستانية، معتبرا أن هذا الموقف يعكس حرص إسلام أباد على عدم الانخراط في أي مواجهة عسكرية ضد إيران، وتمسكها بدور الوساطة بين الأطراف المتنازعة.


ولفت إلى أن باكستان تواصل اتصالاتها الدبلوماسية المكثفة في هذا الملف، موضحا أن رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني أجرى اتصالين مع أمير قطر خلال الأسبوع الحالي، في حين أجرى وزير الخارجية الباكستاني مباحثات مع نظيره القطري ووزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية القطري، إضافة إلى اتصالات مع عدد من المسؤولين الدوليين المعنيين بالجهود السياسية.


وشددت إسلام أباد على أن جهود إحلال السلام لا تزال مستمرة، وأنها ستواصل العمل مع الشركاء الإقليميين والدوليين للحفاظ على المسار الدبلوماسي ومنع اتساع رقعة التصعيد في المنطقة.


وزير داخلية باكستان يمدد زيارته


في غضون ذلك، ذكرت وكالة «إيسنا» الإيرانية أن وزير الداخلية الباكستاني محسن نقوي سيواصل زيارته إلى طهران ليوم إضافي لعقد مزيد من اللقاءات مع مسؤولين إيرانيين، عقب وصوله الأربعاء في ثاني زيارة له خلال أسبوع، حيث أجرى محادثات مع الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان ووزير الداخلية وعدد من كبار المسؤولين.


وكانت السفارة الباكستانية في طهران أفادت بأن وزير الداخلية عقد اجتماعا جديدا مع وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي لبحث مقترحات تهدف إلى تسوية الخلافات القائمة.


مؤشرات تقدم في مسار المفاوضات


ونقلت وكالة فارس الإيرانية عن مصادر أن مسار المفاوضات بين طهران وواشنطن شهد مؤشرات تقدم خلال اليومين الماضيين، غير أن تباينات عميقة لا تزال تحول دون إبرام اتفاق نهائي.


وأكدت أن الولايات المتحدة لا تزال متمسكة بحسم جميع الملفات الخلافية مع إيران ضمن المرحلة الحالية من التفاوض، في حين تبرز قضايا مخزون اليورانيوم المخصب الإيراني وأمن مضيق هرمز كأهم نقاط التباين بين الجانبين.


وأضافت أن واشنطن تعارض نقل المواد النووية الإيرانية المخصبة إلى دولة ثالثة، مفضلة أن تتولى بنفسها استلامها، بينما ترى طهران ضرورة تأجيل الخوض في الملف النووي إلى ما بعد وضع حد للحرب.


قلق من نفاد صبر ترمب


من جانبها، نقلت وكالة رويترز عن مصدر باكستاني قوله إن هناك مخاوف متزايدة من نفاد صبر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، في وقت تعمل فيه إسلام أباد على تسريع وتيرة نقل الرسائل بين طهران وواشنطن.


إلا أن مصدرا باكستانيا قال «إن إسلام أباد لا تزال تشعر بالتفاؤل إزاء إمكانية التوصل لتفاهم مرحلي بين واشنطن وطهران»، مؤكدا أن السقف المرتفع لأمريكا وإيران بشأن اليورانيوم ومضيق هرمز أدى لتأزم المفاوضات حتى اللحظة.