توقع ضابط كبير أن يكون تحقيق الشرطة البريطانية في قضية الابن الثاني للملكة الراحلة إليزابيث والشقيق الأصغر لملك بريطانيا أندرو ماونتباتن-وندسور طويلاً ومعقداً، بعد اعتقاله في وقت سابق من هذا العام للاشتباه في ارتكابه مخالفات في الوظيفة العامة، وهي جريمة يمكن أن تشمل السلوك الجنسي غير اللائق.
واستجوب محققون، اليوم (الجمعة)، أندرو لساعات بعد اعتقاله من منزله بنورفولك في فبراير الماضي، عقب نشر وزارة العدل الأمريكية لملايين الوثائق المتعلقة برجل الأعمال جيفري إبستين المدان بجرائم جنسية.
ونفى أندرو (66 عاماً) مرارا ارتكاب أي مخالفة فيما يتعلق بإبستين، وعبر عن ندمه على صداقتهما، ولم يصدر عنه أي تصريح علني منذ اعتقاله.
وقال مساعد قائد شرطة وادي التيمز أوليفر رايت للصحفيين: «التحقيق بالضرورة سيكون شاملاً للغاية وسيستغرق وقتاً... لن يكون تحقيقاً سريعاً بأي حال من الأحوال».
ويركز التحقيق على دور الأمير السابق عندما شغل منصب ممثل التجارة والاستثمار الخاص بين عامي 2001 و2011، إذ تشير رسائل بريد إلكتروني نشرتها وزارة العدل إلى أنه شارك معلومات سرية مع إبستين.
ويمكن أن يتعلق سوء السلوك في الوظيفة العامة، الذي تصل عقوبته القصوى إلى السجن المؤبد، بأي مخالفة خطيرة مثل مشاركة المعلومات السرية أو الفساد أو سوء السلوك الجنسي.
وأضاف رايت، دون أن يذكر أندرو بالاسم كما هو معتاد في بريطانيا قبل توجيه الاتهام لأي شخص، «هناك عدد من أوجه الاتهام بسوء السلوك التي يفحصها التحقيق. لذلك نتحدث مع مجموعة من الشهود».
ولفت إلى أن الشرطة تلقت كمية كبيرة من المعلومات من الجمهور ومصادر أخرى، وأن التحقيق سيكون معقداً للغاية. وكشف رايت أن الشرطة تنظر أيضاً في تقارير تفيد بأن امرأة اصطحبت إلى عنوان في وندسور عام 2010 لأغراض جنسية بعد أن ذكر محاميها لهيئة الإذاعة البريطانية BBC، أن إبستين أرسلها إلى بريطانيا من أجل لقاء جنسي مع الأمير السابق.
وتحدث المحققون مع المحامي، لكن المرأة المعنية لم تبلغ عن الجريمة بعد.
A senior officer has predicted that the British police investigation into the case of the late Queen Elizabeth's second son and the younger brother of King Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will be lengthy and complex, following his arrest earlier this year on suspicion of committing public office offenses, a crime that could include inappropriate sexual behavior.
Investigators questioned Andrew for hours today (Friday) after his arrest from his home in Norfolk last February, following the U.S. Department of Justice's release of millions of documents related to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew (66) has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and expressed regret over their friendship, and he has not made any public statements since his arrest.
Oliver Wright, assistant chief of the Thames Valley Police, told reporters: “The investigation will necessarily be very thorough and will take time... It will not be a quick investigation by any means.”
The investigation focuses on the former prince's role when he served as a special trade and investment representative between 2001 and 2011, as emails published by the Department of Justice indicate that he shared confidential information with Epstein.
Misconduct in public office, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, can relate to serious offenses such as sharing confidential information, corruption, or sexual misconduct.
Wright added, without naming Andrew as is customary in Britain before charging anyone, “There are a number of allegations of misconduct that the investigation is examining. Therefore, we are speaking with a range of witnesses.”
He noted that the police have received a large amount of information from the public and other sources, and that the investigation will be very complex. Wright revealed that the police are also looking into reports that a woman was taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes after her lawyer told the BBC that Epstein sent her to Britain for a sexual encounter with the former prince.
Investigators have spoken with the lawyer, but the woman involved has not reported the crime yet.