A senior officer has predicted that the British police investigation into the case of the late Queen Elizabeth's second son and the younger brother of King Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will be lengthy and complex, following his arrest earlier this year on suspicion of committing public office offenses, a crime that could include inappropriate sexual behavior.



Investigators questioned Andrew for hours today (Friday) after his arrest from his home in Norfolk last February, following the U.S. Department of Justice's release of millions of documents related to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



Andrew (66) has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and expressed regret over their friendship, and he has not made any public statements since his arrest.



Oliver Wright, assistant chief of the Thames Valley Police, told reporters: “The investigation will necessarily be very thorough and will take time... It will not be a quick investigation by any means.”



The investigation focuses on the former prince's role when he served as a special trade and investment representative between 2001 and 2011, as emails published by the Department of Justice indicate that he shared confidential information with Epstein.



Misconduct in public office, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, can relate to serious offenses such as sharing confidential information, corruption, or sexual misconduct.



Wright added, without naming Andrew as is customary in Britain before charging anyone, “There are a number of allegations of misconduct that the investigation is examining. Therefore, we are speaking with a range of witnesses.”



He noted that the police have received a large amount of information from the public and other sources, and that the investigation will be very complex. Wright revealed that the police are also looking into reports that a woman was taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes after her lawyer told the BBC that Epstein sent her to Britain for a sexual encounter with the former prince.



Investigators have spoken with the lawyer, but the woman involved has not reported the crime yet.