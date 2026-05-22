في تحرك اقتصادي واسع يعكس تسارع خطط فتح ثروات باطن الأرض أمام الاستثمار العالمي، فجّرت وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية في السعودية حزمة قرارات تاريخية تشمل طرح مواقع تعدينية ضخمة لمنافسات مفتوحة، في خطوة تعيد رسم خريطة التعدين بالكامل في أربعة مواقع استراتيجية.

شملت القرارات الرسمية طرح مواقع غنية بالذهب والنحاس والزنك، تمتد على مساحات شاسعة، وبآلية جديدة تقوم على «المنافسة الكاملة والكفاءة التقنية» كبديل للمنح والتراخيص التقليدية.

جغرافيا الثروة

توزعت الكنوز التعدينية الجديدة على مساحات هائلة ومواقع بالغة الحساسية والأهمية الاستراتيجية:

  • النحاس في “الدعمة” بمكة المكرمة: تم تحديد الموقع كمصدر استراتيجي لخام النحاس (المحرك الأساسي لصناعات الطاقة النظيفة والثقيلة) على مساحة تقارب 210.9 كيلومترًا مربعًا.
  • الزنك في “أشهب الذياب” بالرياض: طُرح الموقع المخصص لخام الزنك (العمود الفقري لمجالات البناء والطلاء الصناعي) بمساحة ضخمة تبلغ 188.94 كيلومترًا مربعًا.
  • الذهب في “الخشبي” بالرياض: موقع واعد وبكر لإنتاج المعدن الأصفر الثمين، يتجاوز مساحة 157.58 كيلومترًا مربعًا.
  • الذهب في “أبرق عباب” (بين الرياض ومكة): يمتد في نقطة حيوية حساسة ومستهدفة للذهب بمساحة تقارب 189.66 كيلومترًا مربعًا.

شروط السوق تحكم «باطن الأرض»

ما يحدث حالياً ليس مجرد تحديث إداري عابر لخرائط التعدين، بل هو تحول جذري في فلسفة إدارة الثروات الطبيعية داخل المملكة، فبدل أن تبقى هذه المناطق الشاسعة ضمن الاحتياطي المغلق أو التخصيص المحدود، أصبحت تُدار كفرص استثمارية كبرى ومفتوحة أمام كبرى الشركات المحلية والعالمية.

ومن الذهب إلى النحاس فالزنك، تتضح ملامح سباق استثماري جديد يعيد فتح «خريطة الكنوز» السعودية، ولكن بشروط السوق والمنافسة، لرفع مساهمة قطاع التعدين كركيزة ثالثة للاقتصاد الوطني.