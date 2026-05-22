In a wide-ranging economic move that reflects the acceleration of plans to unlock the wealth of the earth's interior for global investment, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources in Saudi Arabia has unveiled a package of historic decisions that include the offering of massive mining sites for open competitions, in a step that completely redraws the mining map in four strategic locations.

The official decisions included the offering of sites rich in gold, copper, and zinc, spanning vast areas, and based on a new mechanism that relies on "full competition and technical efficiency" as an alternative to traditional grants and licenses.

The Geography of Wealth

The new mining treasures are distributed across enormous areas and highly sensitive and strategically important locations:

Copper in “Al-Dhamma” in Mecca: The site has been identified as a strategic source of copper ore (the main driver for clean and heavy energy industries) over an area of approximately 210.9 square kilometers.

Zinc in “Ashhab Al-Dhiab” in Riyadh: The site designated for zinc ore (the backbone of construction and industrial coating fields) covers a massive area of 188.94 square kilometers.

Gold in “Al-Khashabi” in Riyadh: A promising and virgin site for producing the precious yellow metal, exceeding an area of 157.58 square kilometers.

Gold in “Abrq Abab” (between Riyadh and Mecca): Extending in a vital and targeted point for gold over an area of approximately 189.66 square kilometers.

Market Conditions Govern the "Earth's Interior"

What is currently happening is not just a transient administrative update to mining maps, but a radical shift in the philosophy of managing natural resources within the Kingdom. Instead of these vast areas remaining within closed reserves or limited allocations, they have become managed as major investment opportunities open to the largest local and global companies.

From gold to copper to zinc, the outlines of a new investment race are becoming clear, reopening the "treasure map" of Saudi Arabia, but under market and competition conditions, to enhance the contribution of the mining sector as a third pillar of the national economy.