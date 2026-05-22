في تحرك اقتصادي واسع يعكس تسارع خطط فتح ثروات باطن الأرض أمام الاستثمار العالمي، فجّرت وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية في السعودية حزمة قرارات تاريخية تشمل طرح مواقع تعدينية ضخمة لمنافسات مفتوحة، في خطوة تعيد رسم خريطة التعدين بالكامل في أربعة مواقع استراتيجية.
شملت القرارات الرسمية طرح مواقع غنية بالذهب والنحاس والزنك، تمتد على مساحات شاسعة، وبآلية جديدة تقوم على «المنافسة الكاملة والكفاءة التقنية» كبديل للمنح والتراخيص التقليدية.
جغرافيا الثروة
توزعت الكنوز التعدينية الجديدة على مساحات هائلة ومواقع بالغة الحساسية والأهمية الاستراتيجية:
- النحاس في “الدعمة” بمكة المكرمة: تم تحديد الموقع كمصدر استراتيجي لخام النحاس (المحرك الأساسي لصناعات الطاقة النظيفة والثقيلة) على مساحة تقارب 210.9 كيلومترًا مربعًا.
- الزنك في “أشهب الذياب” بالرياض: طُرح الموقع المخصص لخام الزنك (العمود الفقري لمجالات البناء والطلاء الصناعي) بمساحة ضخمة تبلغ 188.94 كيلومترًا مربعًا.
- الذهب في “الخشبي” بالرياض: موقع واعد وبكر لإنتاج المعدن الأصفر الثمين، يتجاوز مساحة 157.58 كيلومترًا مربعًا.
- الذهب في “أبرق عباب” (بين الرياض ومكة): يمتد في نقطة حيوية حساسة ومستهدفة للذهب بمساحة تقارب 189.66 كيلومترًا مربعًا.
شروط السوق تحكم «باطن الأرض»
ما يحدث حالياً ليس مجرد تحديث إداري عابر لخرائط التعدين، بل هو تحول جذري في فلسفة إدارة الثروات الطبيعية داخل المملكة، فبدل أن تبقى هذه المناطق الشاسعة ضمن الاحتياطي المغلق أو التخصيص المحدود، أصبحت تُدار كفرص استثمارية كبرى ومفتوحة أمام كبرى الشركات المحلية والعالمية.
ومن الذهب إلى النحاس فالزنك، تتضح ملامح سباق استثماري جديد يعيد فتح «خريطة الكنوز» السعودية، ولكن بشروط السوق والمنافسة، لرفع مساهمة قطاع التعدين كركيزة ثالثة للاقتصاد الوطني.
In a wide-ranging economic move that reflects the acceleration of plans to unlock the wealth of the earth's interior for global investment, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources in Saudi Arabia has unveiled a package of historic decisions that include the offering of massive mining sites for open competitions, in a step that completely redraws the mining map in four strategic locations.
The official decisions included the offering of sites rich in gold, copper, and zinc, spanning vast areas, and based on a new mechanism that relies on "full competition and technical efficiency" as an alternative to traditional grants and licenses.
The Geography of Wealth
The new mining treasures are distributed across enormous areas and highly sensitive and strategically important locations:
- Copper in “Al-Dhamma” in Mecca: The site has been identified as a strategic source of copper ore (the main driver for clean and heavy energy industries) over an area of approximately 210.9 square kilometers.
- Zinc in “Ashhab Al-Dhiab” in Riyadh: The site designated for zinc ore (the backbone of construction and industrial coating fields) covers a massive area of 188.94 square kilometers.
- Gold in “Al-Khashabi” in Riyadh: A promising and virgin site for producing the precious yellow metal, exceeding an area of 157.58 square kilometers.
- Gold in “Abrq Abab” (between Riyadh and Mecca): Extending in a vital and targeted point for gold over an area of approximately 189.66 square kilometers.
Market Conditions Govern the "Earth's Interior"
What is currently happening is not just a transient administrative update to mining maps, but a radical shift in the philosophy of managing natural resources within the Kingdom. Instead of these vast areas remaining within closed reserves or limited allocations, they have become managed as major investment opportunities open to the largest local and global companies.
From gold to copper to zinc, the outlines of a new investment race are becoming clear, reopening the "treasure map" of Saudi Arabia, but under market and competition conditions, to enhance the contribution of the mining sector as a third pillar of the national economy.