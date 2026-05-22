تلقى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، من وزير الداخلية وزير مكافحة المخدرات بجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محسن رضا نقوي.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك، واستعراض أوجه التعاون والتنسيق الأمني بين البلدين الشقيقين.
The Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received a phone call today from the Minister of Interior and Minister of Narcotics Control of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mohsin Raza Naqvi.
During the call, topics of mutual interest were discussed, and aspects of security cooperation and coordination between the two brotherly countries were reviewed.