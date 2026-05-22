تلقى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، من وزير الداخلية وزير مكافحة المخدرات بجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محسن رضا نقوي.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك، واستعراض أوجه التعاون والتنسيق الأمني بين البلدين الشقيقين.