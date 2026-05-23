The Saudi Football Federation appointed Fahd Al-Mufrej as the Executive Director for both the senior national team and the U-23 team, and assigned Saleh Al-Daoud to work as the head of the youth department at the Saudi Federation.



For his part, the President of the Football Federation, Yasser Al-Mashel, confirmed that this appointment comes as part of the federation's direction to enhance administrative and operational work in the national teams, expressing his gratitude to Al-Daoud for his contributions during his tenure, and wishing him success in his upcoming mission.



Al-Mufrej, who holds a Master's degree in Football Business Management, has extensive experience in football administration spanning over 15 years, during which he has held several administrative positions, culminating in his role as Executive Director of Football at Al-Hilal Club. Throughout his administrative career, he has achieved numerous accomplishments at both the local and continental levels, in addition to his accumulated experience in managing administrative and operational work, gained through his participation with his club in the FIFA Club World Cup and several editions of the AFC Champions League.



Al-Mufrej has also represented youth teams in various international competitions and played for both Al-Hilal and Al-Ettifaq clubs during his playing career before retiring and transitioning to administrative work.