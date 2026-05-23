عيَّن الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم فهد المفرج مديراً تنفيذياً للمنتخبين الوطنيين الأول وتحت 23 عاماً، وتكليف صالح الداود للعمل مسؤولاً في إدارة البراعم بالاتحاد السعودي.


من جانبه، أكد رئيس اتحاد الكرة ياسر المسحل أن هذا التعيين يأتي ضمن توجه الاتحاد لتعزيز العمل الإداري والتشغيلي في المنتخبات الوطنية، مقدماً شكره للداود على ما قدمه خلال فترة تكليفه، ومتمنياً له التوفيق في مهمته المقبلة.


ويمتلك المفرج، الحاصل على ماجستير إدارة أعمال كرة القدم، خبرة واسعة في المجال الإداري لكرة القدم تمتد لأكثر من 15 عاماً، تدرج خلالها في عددٍ من المناصب الإدارية، وصولاً إلى عمله مديراً تنفيذياً لكرة القدم في نادي الهلال، كما حقق خلال مسيرته الإدارية عدداً من المنجزات على مستوى المسابقات المحلية والقارية، إلى جانب خبراته المتراكمة في إدارة العمل الإداري والتشغيلي، اكتسبها من خلال مشاركاته مع ناديه في كأس العالم للأندية وعددٍ من نسخ دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.


كما مثّل المفرج خلال مسيرته منتخبات الفئات السنية في عددٍ من المشاركات الدولية، ومثّل ناديي الهلال والاتفاق خلال مسيرته لاعباً، قبل أن يعتزل ويتجه إلى العمل الإداري.