عيَّن الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم فهد المفرج مديراً تنفيذياً للمنتخبين الوطنيين الأول وتحت 23 عاماً، وتكليف صالح الداود للعمل مسؤولاً في إدارة البراعم بالاتحاد السعودي.
من جانبه، أكد رئيس اتحاد الكرة ياسر المسحل أن هذا التعيين يأتي ضمن توجه الاتحاد لتعزيز العمل الإداري والتشغيلي في المنتخبات الوطنية، مقدماً شكره للداود على ما قدمه خلال فترة تكليفه، ومتمنياً له التوفيق في مهمته المقبلة.
ويمتلك المفرج، الحاصل على ماجستير إدارة أعمال كرة القدم، خبرة واسعة في المجال الإداري لكرة القدم تمتد لأكثر من 15 عاماً، تدرج خلالها في عددٍ من المناصب الإدارية، وصولاً إلى عمله مديراً تنفيذياً لكرة القدم في نادي الهلال، كما حقق خلال مسيرته الإدارية عدداً من المنجزات على مستوى المسابقات المحلية والقارية، إلى جانب خبراته المتراكمة في إدارة العمل الإداري والتشغيلي، اكتسبها من خلال مشاركاته مع ناديه في كأس العالم للأندية وعددٍ من نسخ دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.
كما مثّل المفرج خلال مسيرته منتخبات الفئات السنية في عددٍ من المشاركات الدولية، ومثّل ناديي الهلال والاتفاق خلال مسيرته لاعباً، قبل أن يعتزل ويتجه إلى العمل الإداري.
The Saudi Football Federation appointed Fahd Al-Mufrej as the Executive Director for both the senior national team and the U-23 team, and assigned Saleh Al-Daoud to work as the head of the youth department at the Saudi Federation.
For his part, the President of the Football Federation, Yasser Al-Mashel, confirmed that this appointment comes as part of the federation's direction to enhance administrative and operational work in the national teams, expressing his gratitude to Al-Daoud for his contributions during his tenure, and wishing him success in his upcoming mission.
Al-Mufrej, who holds a Master's degree in Football Business Management, has extensive experience in football administration spanning over 15 years, during which he has held several administrative positions, culminating in his role as Executive Director of Football at Al-Hilal Club. Throughout his administrative career, he has achieved numerous accomplishments at both the local and continental levels, in addition to his accumulated experience in managing administrative and operational work, gained through his participation with his club in the FIFA Club World Cup and several editions of the AFC Champions League.
Al-Mufrej has also represented youth teams in various international competitions and played for both Al-Hilal and Al-Ettifaq clubs during his playing career before retiring and transitioning to administrative work.