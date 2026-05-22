The advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Emir of the Makkah Region and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, reviewed the outcomes of the committee's meetings and the operational plans for this year's Hajj season 1447.

Prince Khalid bin Faisal listened to a detailed explanation from the Vice Chairman of the Committee, the Deputy Emir of the Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, about the results of his tours in the holy sites and the on-ground assessment of several vital locations to ensure their readiness and the completion of preparations to welcome the guests of Allah and serve them in the best possible manner, in implementation of the leadership's directives which have mobilized all material resources and human capabilities to ensure that the pilgrims perform their rituals in peace and ease.

He also reviewed the key results of the performance monitoring indicators of the entities' tasks, the steps taken to enhance coordination among them in all locations related to the pilgrims' journey, and the necessary support provided to ensure—by God's grace—the provision of the required care and facilitation for them from the moment they arrive until their safe and successful return to their homes.