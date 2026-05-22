اطّلع مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة رئيس اللجنة الدائمة للحج والعمرة الأمير خالد بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز على مخرجات اجتماعات اللجنة، وخطط الجهات التشغيلية خلال حج العام الحالي 1447.

واستمع الأمير خالد بن فيصل إلى شرحٍ مفصل من نائب رئيس اللجنة نائب أمير المنطقة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز عن نتائج جولاته في المشاعر المقدسة، والوقوف الميداني على عددٍ من المواقع الحيوية؛ للتأكد من جاهزيتها واكتمال الاستعدادات لاستقبال ضيوف الرحمن وخدمتهم على الوجه الأكمل، إنفاذًا لتوجيهات القيادة التي سخّرت كافة إمكاناتها المادية وطاقاتها البشرية ليؤدّي الحجاج مناسكهم في طمأنينةٍ ويُسر.

كما استعرض أبرز نتائج مؤشرات متابعة أداء مهام الجهات، وخطوات رفع مستوى التنسيق بينها في المواقع المرتبطة برحلة الحجيج كافة، وتقديم الدعم اللازم لها؛ بما يضمن -بعد توفيق الله- توفير الرعاية اللازمة، والتيسير عليهم منذ لحظة وصولهم، وحتى عودتهم إلى ديارهم سالمين غانمين.