وصل إلى جدة اليوم رئيس جمهورية تشاد المشير محمد إدريس ديبي إتنو.

وكان في استقباله بمطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، وسفير جمهورية تشاد لدى المملكة حسن صالح القدم الجنيدي، ومدير شرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة اللواء صالح الجابري، ومدير عام مكتب المراسم الملكية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة أحمد بن عبدالله بن ظافر.