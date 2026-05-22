The President of the Republic of Chad, Marshal Mohamed Idriss Déby Itno, arrived in Jeddah today.

He was welcomed at King Abdulaziz International Airport by the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the Kingdom, Hassan Saleh Al-Qadam Al-Junaidi, the Director of Police for the Makkah Region, Major General Saleh Al-Jabri, and the Director General of the Royal Protocol Office in the Makkah Region, Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Dhafir.