The Muslim World League condemned -in strong terms- the targeting of the Rapid Support Forces at the hospital in the city of Jebelain in the White Nile State of the Republic of Sudan, which resulted in significant loss of life.

In a statement from the General Secretariat of the League, the Secretary-General and President of the Muslim Scholars Association, His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, denounced this heinous criminal act, which constitutes a serious violation of all religious values, as well as international and humanitarian laws and norms, emphasizing the necessity of adhering to the provisions of the "Jeddah Declaration" and relevant international laws regarding the protection of civilians and civilian facilities.