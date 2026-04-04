The Khalawi family received condolences and sympathy from relatives and friends for the passing of their beloved, Counselor Ahmed Youssef Khalawi, who passed away yesterday (Friday) and was prayed upon after the Fajr prayer today (Saturday) at Al-Jafali Mosque in Jeddah, and was buried in the cemetery of our mother Hawwa.



Condolences are being accepted at the family home located in the Al-Khalidiya neighborhood in Jeddah.