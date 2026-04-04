استقبلت أسرة خلاوي التعازي والمواساة من الأقارب والأصدقاء في وفاة فقيدهم المستشار أحمد يوسف خلاوي، الذي وافته المنية أمس (الجمعة) وصلي عليه عقب صلاة فجر اليوم (السبت) في مسجد الجفالي بجدة، ودفن في مقبرة أمنا حواء.
والفقيد والد كل من : المهندس نادر، والدكتور أسامة، والدكتورة أمل خلاوي.
ويتقبل العزاء في منزل الأسرة الكائن بحي الخالدية بجدة.
The Khalawi family received condolences and sympathy from relatives and friends for the passing of their beloved, Counselor Ahmed Youssef Khalawi, who passed away yesterday (Friday) and was prayed upon after the Fajr prayer today (Saturday) at Al-Jafali Mosque in Jeddah, and was buried in the cemetery of our mother Hawwa.
Condolences are being accepted at the family home located in the Al-Khalidiya neighborhood in Jeddah.