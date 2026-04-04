استقبلت أسرة خلاوي التعازي والمواساة من الأقارب والأصدقاء في وفاة فقيدهم المستشار أحمد يوسف خلاوي، الذي وافته المنية أمس (الجمعة) وصلي عليه عقب صلاة فجر اليوم (السبت) في مسجد الجفالي بجدة، ودفن في مقبرة أمنا حواء.

والفقيد والد كل من : المهندس نادر، والدكتور أسامة، والدكتورة أمل خلاوي.
ويتقبل العزاء في منزل الأسرة الكائن بحي الخالدية بجدة.