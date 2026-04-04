أكد وكيل وزارة الثقافة والسياحة اليمنية، عضو المكتب السياسي للمقاومة الوطنية، حسين السكاب، أن الشعب اليمني قاطبة يقف في جبهة واحدة دفاعاً عن أمن واستقرار المملكة العربية السعودية ودول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، مشدداً على أن أي استهداف للمملكة هو استهداف لقلب الأمة النابض وكرامة العرب جميعاً.
المملكة سند اليمن وعمقه الإستراتيجي
وأوضح السكاب لـ«عكاظ»، أن الوقفات الشعبية الكبرى التي شهدتها المحافظات اليمنية من المخا والحديدة وتعز والساحل الغربي (حارس البحر الأحمر وباب المندب)، وصولاً إلى مأرب وحضرموت، ما هي إلا رسالة وفاء للمواقف الأخوية التاريخية للمملكة، قائلاً: «أشقاؤنا في المملكة كانوا ولا يزالون السند والعضد، ووقوفنا معهم هو واجب ديني وعروبي ومصيري لا يقبل القسمة على اثنين».
السكاب
وأضاف: «هذه المواقف النبيلة ليست وليدة اللحظة، بل هي امتداد لروابط الدم والعروبة والجوار، وتعكس وحدة الصف والكلمة والهدف في مواجهة الأخطار المشتركة».
إدانة العبث الإيراني
وأدان السكاب بأشد العبارات التدخلات والاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة التي تستهدف أمن واستقرار المملكة ودول الخليج العربي، واصفاً إياها بالعبث الذي يرتطم بصخرة الصمود العربي.
وقال السكاب: «نؤكد وقوفنا الكامل، يداً بيد ولحمة واحدة، في مواجهة الاستهدافات الإيرانية السافرة؛ فنحن جسد واحد يرفض الانقسام، وهدفنا المشترك هو حماية أمتنا واستقرار شعوبنا».
المسيرات المؤيدة للسعودية في المخا.
تقدير لمملكة العطاء
وثمّن السكاب عالياً الدور الريادي لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان في دعم اليمن على المستويات كافة، لافتاً إلى أن الدعم السعودي الإنساني والتنموي هو المحرك الأساسي لصمود الشعب اليمني في وجه الأزمات، وهو ما يجسد مفهوم «المصير المشترك» في أبهى صوره.
واختتم وكيل وزارة الثقافة والسياحة اليمنية تصريحه بالابتهال إلى المولى عز وجل أن يحفظ المملكة العربية السعودية، قيادةً وحكومةً وشعباً، من كل مكروه، وأن يديم عليها نعمة الأمن والرخاء، ويجمع كلمة العرب تحت راية الحق والعروبة.
The Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Yemen, a member of the political bureau of the National Resistance, Hussein Al-Sakab, confirmed that the entire Yemeni people stand united in defense of the security and stability of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, emphasizing that any targeting of the Kingdom is an attack on the heart of the nation and the dignity of all Arabs.
The Kingdom is Yemen's support and strategic depth
Al-Sakab explained to "Okaz" that the large popular rallies witnessed in the Yemeni provinces from Al-Mokha, Al-Hudaydah, Taiz, and the western coast (the guardian of the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab), reaching Marib and Hadramaut, are nothing but a message of loyalty to the historical brotherly positions of the Kingdom, saying: "Our brothers in the Kingdom have been and still are the support and backbone, and standing with them is a religious, Arab, and fateful duty that cannot be divided in two."
السكاب
He added: "These noble positions are not born of the moment, but are an extension of the bonds of blood, Arabism, and neighborhood, reflecting the unity of ranks, words, and goals in facing common dangers."
Condemnation of Iranian meddling
Al-Sakab condemned in the strongest terms the blatant Iranian interventions and assaults targeting the security and stability of the Kingdom and the Gulf Arab states, describing them as meddling that crashes against the rock of Arab steadfastness.
He said: "We affirm our complete standing, hand in hand and as one body, in facing the blatant Iranian aggressions; we are a single body that rejects division, and our common goal is to protect our nation and the stability of our peoples."
المسيرات المؤيدة للسعودية في المخا.
Appreciation for the Kingdom of Generosity
Al-Sakab highly valued the pioneering role of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in supporting Yemen at all levels, noting that Saudi humanitarian and developmental support is the main driver of the Yemeni people's steadfastness in the face of crises, embodying the concept of "common destiny" in its most beautiful forms.
He concluded his statement by praying to Almighty God to protect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, government, and people, from all harm, and to grant it the blessing of security and prosperity, and to unite the words of Arabs under the banner of truth and Arabism.