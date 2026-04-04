​أكد وكيل وزارة الثقافة والسياحة اليمنية، عضو المكتب السياسي للمقاومة الوطنية، حسين السكاب، أن الشعب اليمني قاطبة يقف في جبهة واحدة دفاعاً عن أمن واستقرار المملكة العربية السعودية ودول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، مشدداً على أن أي استهداف للمملكة هو استهداف لقلب الأمة النابض وكرامة العرب جميعاً.


​المملكة سند اليمن وعمقه الإستراتيجي


​وأوضح السكاب لـ«عكاظ»، أن الوقفات الشعبية الكبرى التي شهدتها المحافظات اليمنية من المخا والحديدة وتعز والساحل الغربي (حارس البحر الأحمر وباب المندب)، وصولاً إلى مأرب وحضرموت، ما هي إلا رسالة وفاء للمواقف الأخوية التاريخية للمملكة، قائلاً: «أشقاؤنا في المملكة كانوا ولا يزالون السند والعضد، ووقوفنا معهم هو واجب ديني وعروبي ومصيري لا يقبل القسمة على اثنين».

السكاب

السكاب

وأضاف: «هذه المواقف النبيلة ليست وليدة اللحظة، بل هي امتداد لروابط الدم والعروبة والجوار، وتعكس وحدة الصف والكلمة والهدف في مواجهة الأخطار المشتركة».


إدانة العبث الإيراني


​وأدان السكاب بأشد العبارات التدخلات والاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة التي تستهدف أمن واستقرار المملكة ودول الخليج العربي، واصفاً إياها بالعبث الذي يرتطم بصخرة الصمود العربي.


وقال السكاب: «نؤكد وقوفنا الكامل، يداً بيد ولحمة واحدة، في مواجهة الاستهدافات الإيرانية السافرة؛ فنحن جسد واحد يرفض الانقسام، وهدفنا المشترك هو حماية أمتنا واستقرار شعوبنا».

المسيرات المؤيدة للسعودية في المخا.

المسيرات المؤيدة للسعودية في المخا.


تقدير لمملكة العطاء


وثمّن السكاب عالياً الدور الريادي لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان في دعم اليمن على المستويات كافة، لافتاً إلى أن الدعم السعودي الإنساني والتنموي هو المحرك الأساسي لصمود الشعب اليمني في وجه الأزمات، وهو ما يجسد مفهوم «المصير المشترك» في أبهى صوره.


واختتم وكيل وزارة الثقافة والسياحة اليمنية تصريحه بالابتهال إلى المولى عز وجل أن يحفظ المملكة العربية السعودية، قيادةً وحكومةً وشعباً، من كل مكروه، وأن يديم عليها نعمة الأمن والرخاء، ويجمع كلمة العرب تحت راية الحق والعروبة.