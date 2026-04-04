The Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Yemen, a member of the political bureau of the National Resistance, Hussein Al-Sakab, confirmed that the entire Yemeni people stand united in defense of the security and stability of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, emphasizing that any targeting of the Kingdom is an attack on the heart of the nation and the dignity of all Arabs.



The Kingdom is Yemen's support and strategic depth



Al-Sakab explained to "Okaz" that the large popular rallies witnessed in the Yemeni provinces from Al-Mokha, Al-Hudaydah, Taiz, and the western coast (the guardian of the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab), reaching Marib and Hadramaut, are nothing but a message of loyalty to the historical brotherly positions of the Kingdom, saying: "Our brothers in the Kingdom have been and still are the support and backbone, and standing with them is a religious, Arab, and fateful duty that cannot be divided in two."

السكاب

He added: "These noble positions are not born of the moment, but are an extension of the bonds of blood, Arabism, and neighborhood, reflecting the unity of ranks, words, and goals in facing common dangers."



Condemnation of Iranian meddling



Al-Sakab condemned in the strongest terms the blatant Iranian interventions and assaults targeting the security and stability of the Kingdom and the Gulf Arab states, describing them as meddling that crashes against the rock of Arab steadfastness.



He said: "We affirm our complete standing, hand in hand and as one body, in facing the blatant Iranian aggressions; we are a single body that rejects division, and our common goal is to protect our nation and the stability of our peoples."

المسيرات المؤيدة للسعودية في المخا.



Appreciation for the Kingdom of Generosity



Al-Sakab highly valued the pioneering role of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in supporting Yemen at all levels, noting that Saudi humanitarian and developmental support is the main driver of the Yemeni people's steadfastness in the face of crises, embodying the concept of "common destiny" in its most beautiful forms.



He concluded his statement by praying to Almighty God to protect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, government, and people, from all harm, and to grant it the blessing of security and prosperity, and to unite the words of Arabs under the banner of truth and Arabism.