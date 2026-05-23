أنهى فرع وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد بمنطقة جازان استعداداته لاستقبال عيد الأضحى المبارك لعام 1447، من خلال تهيئة وتجهيز 1270 جامعًا ومسجدًا ومصلىً مكشوفًا في مختلف محافظات ومراكز المنطقة، بهدف توفير الأجواء الإيمانية المناسبة وراحة المصلين.

وفي سياق أعمال المتابعة والرقابة الميدانية، نفّذت الفرق الرقابية بالفرع 1192 جولةً ميدانيةً تفقديةً للتأكد من جاهزية الجوامع والمصليات وسلامتها، حيث شملت الجولات متابعة أعمال الصيانة والنظافة، ومعالجة التشوهات البصرية في الساحات المحيطة بالمساجد، وحماية الممتلكات العامة، بما في ذلك التأكد من سلامة عدادات الكهرباء والمياه من أي تعديات. كما تابعت الفرق الرقابية التزام منسوبي المساجد بالتعليمات المتعلقة بمواقيت الأذان والإقامة، والتزام الخطباء بالعناوين الموجهة لخطبة عيد الأضحى المبارك؛ بما يحقق المصلحة العامة ويعزز مستوى الانضباط في بيوت الله.

وتأتي هذه الاستعدادات والجولات الميدانية في إطار حرص وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد على توفير جميع الإمكانات والخدمات التي تُسهم في تهيئة الأجواء المناسبة للمصلين لأداء صلاة عيد الأضحى المبارك في أجواء يسودها الخشوع والسكينة والأمان، وامتدادًا لجهودها المستمرة في العناية ببيوت الله ورفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمصلين.