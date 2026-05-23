The branch of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance in the Jazan region has completed its preparations to welcome the blessed Eid al-Adha for the year 1447, by preparing and equipping 1,270 mosques, prayer halls, and open prayer areas in various governorates and centers of the region, with the aim of providing a suitable spiritual atmosphere and comfort for the worshippers.

In the context of field monitoring and oversight activities, the supervisory teams at the branch conducted 1,192 field inspection rounds to ensure the readiness and safety of the mosques and prayer areas. The rounds included monitoring maintenance and cleanliness work, addressing visual distortions in the areas surrounding the mosques, and protecting public property, including ensuring the safety of electricity and water meters from any violations. The supervisory teams also monitored the commitment of mosque staff to the instructions related to the times of the call to prayer and the establishment of prayer, as well as the adherence of the speakers to the topics directed for the Eid al-Adha sermon; in a manner that serves the public interest and enhances the level of discipline in the houses of God.

These preparations and field rounds come as part of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance's commitment to providing all the capabilities and services that contribute to creating a suitable atmosphere for worshippers to perform the Eid al-Adha prayer in an environment characterized by humility, tranquility, and safety, and as an extension of its ongoing efforts to care for the houses of God and improve the quality of services provided to worshippers.