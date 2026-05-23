تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان،، اتصالاً هاتفياً، اليوم، من أمير دولة قطر الشقيقة أخيه الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني.
وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين وسبل تعزيزها وتطويرها في مختلف المجالات.
كما جرى بحث تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة والجهود المبذولة لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call today from the Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, his brother Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
During the call, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields.
They also discussed the developments in the region and the efforts being made to achieve security and stability.