تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان،، اتصالاً هاتفياً، اليوم، من أمير دولة قطر الشقيقة أخيه الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني.

وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين وسبل تعزيزها وتطويرها في مختلف المجالات.

كما جرى بحث تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة والجهود المبذولة لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار.