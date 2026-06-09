The Saudi Community Jameel Foundation announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the National Center for Mental Health Promotion through the Jameel Lab for Arts and Health, aiming to harness the power of the arts to improve mental health and quality of life for individuals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This memorandum, which establishes a strategic partnership among the three entities, represents a pivotal step towards integrating evidence-based arts practices into the mental health service system in the Kingdom, directly supporting the health sector transformation programs and quality of life initiatives stemming from Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to elevate the level of health services provided to citizens in the Kingdom.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the partners will work to organize regular training courses in the fields of mental health, culture, and the arts for healthcare providers, enhancing awareness of the growing role of the arts in supporting the healthcare system and improving quality of life.

The Jameel Lab for Arts and Health, in partnership with New York University—one of the founding entities of the lab—offered the first program of its kind in the Kingdom titled "Introduction to Arts and Health" in December 2025 in the Jameel neighborhood of Jeddah. The program had forty participants and brought together a selection of local and international experts in the field of mental healthcare, enabling participants to explore new horizons for utilizing the arts within the healthcare system to serve children, the elderly, and healthcare workers in the Kingdom.

For her part, Dr. Mai Taybah, a member of the Board of Trustees at Community Jameel Saudi Arabia, stated: "Building partnerships is a fundamental aspect of our approach, and we believe in its role in achieving our shared goals. This agreement and the programs arising from it will contribute to enhancing our initiatives within the community well-being axis by investing in innovative tools and new care models to serve the Saudi community."

Dr. Abdulhamid Alhabib, the General Director of the National Center for Mental Health Promotion, said: "The center's participation in this collaboration reaffirms its pivotal role in promoting mental health in the Kingdom. We continuously work to localize the best international evidence-based practices in mental healthcare to meet the needs of the Saudi community. We highly appreciate the role of independent initiatives from the non-profit sector that intersect with our goals, and we look forward to activating the role of the arts and culture in improving mental health in the Kingdom soon."

Stephen Stapleton, co-director of the Jameel Lab for Arts and Health, stated: "This memorandum of understanding reflects a steadfast commitment to creating widespread systemic change. Through our collaboration with the National Center for Mental Health Promotion and Community Jameel Saudi Arabia, we aim to establish evidence-based skills linked to the local cultural context within the healthcare sector in the Kingdom, thereby strengthening health systems and the resilience of communities across the Kingdom."

This partnership is based on the outcomes of the "Healing through Arts – Arabic Edition" roundtable held in 2023, hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Health, which formed the foundation for the current collaboration.

The Jameel Lab for Arts and Health was established in 2023 as a joint initiative between the World Health Organization, the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development at New York University, the "Culture Runners" organization, and Community Jameel, the international organization dedicated to promoting science and education to empower communities to thrive, founded by Mohammed Jameel. The lab continues its role today in promoting the integration of the arts within healthcare systems worldwide.

In October 2025, the Jameel Lab for Arts and Health unveiled a photo essay, representing the first part of a global series co-produced by the lab and "The Lancet" magazine on the health benefits of the arts, during its participation in the Global Health Forum and Exhibition in Riyadh.