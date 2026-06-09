أعلنت مؤسسة مجتمع جميل السعودية عن توقيعها لمذكرة تفاهم مع المركز الوطني لتعزيز الصحة النفسية من خلال معمل جميل للفنون والصحة بهدف تسخير قوة الفنون في تحسين الصحة النفسية وجودة الحياة لدى أفراد المجتمع في المملكة العربية السعودية.
وتأتي هذه المذكرة، التي ترسّخ شراكة إستراتيجية بين الجهات الثلاث، بوصفها خطوة محورية نحو دمج ممارسات الفنون المبنية على الأدلة العلمية ضمن منظومة خدمات الصحة النفسية في المملكة، بما يدعم مباشرة برامج تحول القطاع الصحي وجودة الحياة المنبثقة عن رؤية المملكة 2030، والرامية إلى الارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات الصحية المقدمة للمواطنين والمواطنات في المملكة.
وبموجب مذكرة التفاهم، سيعمل الشركاء على تنظيم دورات تدريبية منتظمة في مجالات الصحة النفسية والثقافة والفنون لمقدمي الرعاية الصحية، بما يعزّز الوعي بالدور المتنامي للفنون في دعم منظومة الرعاية الصحية وتحسين جودة الحياة.
وكان معمل جميل للفنون والصحة، بالشراكة مع جامعة نيويورك – إحدى الجهات المؤسسة للمعمل – قد قدّم في ديسمبر 2025 أول برنامج تدريبي من نوعه في المملكة تحت عنوان «مقدمة في الفنون والصحة» في حي جميل بمدينة جدة. وبلغ عدد المشاركين أربعون شخصاً، وقد جمع البرنامج نخبة من الخبراء المحليين والدوليين في مجال الرعاية الصحية النفسية، وأسهم في تمكين المشاركين من استكشاف آفاق جديدة للاستفادة من الفنون في منظومة الرعاية الصحية لخدمة الأطفال وكبار السن والعاملين في القطاع الصحي بالمملكة.
من جانبها، قالت الدكتورة مي طيبة، عضو مجلس الأمناء في مجتمع جميل السعودية: «يمثّل بناء الشراكات محوراً أساسياً في نهجنا، ونحن نؤمن بدوره في تحقيق أهدافنا المشتركة. وستُسهم هذه الاتفاقية والبرامج المنبثقة عنها في تعزيز مبادراتنا ضمن محور الرفاه المجتمعي، من خلال الاستثمار في أدوات مبتكرة ونماذج رعاية جديدة لخدمة المجتمع السعودي».
وقال الدكتور عبد الحميد الحبيب، المدير العام للمركز الوطني لتعزيز الصحة النفسية: «تأتي مشاركة المركز في هذا التعاون تأكيداً لدوره المحوري في تعزيز الصحة النفسية بالمملكة. ونحن نعمل باستمرار على توطين أفضل الممارسات الدولية المبنية على الأدلة في مجال الرعاية النفسية بما يلائم احتياجات المجتمع السعودي. كما نثمّن عالياً دور المبادرات المستقلة من القطاع غير الربحي التي تتقاطع مع أهدافنا، ونتطلع إلى تفعيل دور الفنون والثقافة في تحسين الصحة النفسية في المملكة قريباً».
وقال ستيفن ستابليتون، المدير المشارك في إدارة معمل جميل للفنون والصحة: «تعكس مذكرة التفاهم هذه التزاماً راسخاً بإحداث تغيير منهجي واسع. فمن خلال تعاوننا مع المركز الوطني لتعزيز الصحة النفسية ومجتمع جميل السعودية، نعمل على ترسيخ مهارات قائمة على الأدلة مرتبطة بالسياق الثقافي المحلي داخل قطاع الرعاية الصحية بالمملكة، بما يعزّز متانة النظم الصحية وقدرة المجتمعات على الصمود على مستوى المملكة.»
وترتكز هذه الشراكة إلى النتائج التي خلصت إليها المائدة المستديرة «التشافي بالفنون – النسخة العربية» في عام 2023، التي استضافتها وزارة الصحة السعودية، وشكّلت مخرجاتها قاعدة الانطلاق للتعاون الحالي.
ويعود تأسيس معمل جميل للفنون والصحة إلى عام 2023 بمبادرة مشتركة بين منظمة الصحة العالمية، وكلية ستاينهارت بجامعة نيويورك، ومؤسسة «كالتشر رانرز»، ومجتمع جميل، المنظمة الدولية المعنية بتعزيز العلوم والتعليم لتمكين المجتمعات من الازدهار، التي أسسها محمد جميل. ويواصل المعمل اليوم دوره في تعزيز دمج الفنون ضمن منظومات الرعاية الصحية على مستوى العالم.
وفي أكتوبر 2025، كشف معمل جميل للفنون والصحة عن مقال مصوَّر، يمثّل الجزء الأول من السلسلة العالمية المشتركة بين المعمل ومجلة «ذي لانسيت» حول الفوائد الصحية للفنون، وذلك خلال مشاركته في منتدى ومعرض الصحة العالمي في الرياض.
The Saudi Community Jameel Foundation announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the National Center for Mental Health Promotion through the Jameel Lab for Arts and Health, aiming to harness the power of the arts to improve mental health and quality of life for individuals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
This memorandum, which establishes a strategic partnership among the three entities, represents a pivotal step towards integrating evidence-based arts practices into the mental health service system in the Kingdom, directly supporting the health sector transformation programs and quality of life initiatives stemming from Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to elevate the level of health services provided to citizens in the Kingdom.
Under the memorandum of understanding, the partners will work to organize regular training courses in the fields of mental health, culture, and the arts for healthcare providers, enhancing awareness of the growing role of the arts in supporting the healthcare system and improving quality of life.
The Jameel Lab for Arts and Health, in partnership with New York University—one of the founding entities of the lab—offered the first program of its kind in the Kingdom titled "Introduction to Arts and Health" in December 2025 in the Jameel neighborhood of Jeddah. The program had forty participants and brought together a selection of local and international experts in the field of mental healthcare, enabling participants to explore new horizons for utilizing the arts within the healthcare system to serve children, the elderly, and healthcare workers in the Kingdom.
For her part, Dr. Mai Taybah, a member of the Board of Trustees at Community Jameel Saudi Arabia, stated: "Building partnerships is a fundamental aspect of our approach, and we believe in its role in achieving our shared goals. This agreement and the programs arising from it will contribute to enhancing our initiatives within the community well-being axis by investing in innovative tools and new care models to serve the Saudi community."
Dr. Abdulhamid Alhabib, the General Director of the National Center for Mental Health Promotion, said: "The center's participation in this collaboration reaffirms its pivotal role in promoting mental health in the Kingdom. We continuously work to localize the best international evidence-based practices in mental healthcare to meet the needs of the Saudi community. We highly appreciate the role of independent initiatives from the non-profit sector that intersect with our goals, and we look forward to activating the role of the arts and culture in improving mental health in the Kingdom soon."
Stephen Stapleton, co-director of the Jameel Lab for Arts and Health, stated: "This memorandum of understanding reflects a steadfast commitment to creating widespread systemic change. Through our collaboration with the National Center for Mental Health Promotion and Community Jameel Saudi Arabia, we aim to establish evidence-based skills linked to the local cultural context within the healthcare sector in the Kingdom, thereby strengthening health systems and the resilience of communities across the Kingdom."
This partnership is based on the outcomes of the "Healing through Arts – Arabic Edition" roundtable held in 2023, hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Health, which formed the foundation for the current collaboration.
The Jameel Lab for Arts and Health was established in 2023 as a joint initiative between the World Health Organization, the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development at New York University, the "Culture Runners" organization, and Community Jameel, the international organization dedicated to promoting science and education to empower communities to thrive, founded by Mohammed Jameel. The lab continues its role today in promoting the integration of the arts within healthcare systems worldwide.
In October 2025, the Jameel Lab for Arts and Health unveiled a photo essay, representing the first part of a global series co-produced by the lab and "The Lancet" magazine on the health benefits of the arts, during its participation in the Global Health Forum and Exhibition in Riyadh.