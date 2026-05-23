The Ministry of Interior announced that the Hajj security forces apprehended one expatriate and three citizens at the entrances of the holy city of Mecca for violating Hajj regulations and instructions by transporting five violators who did not have permits to perform Hajj.

The ministry issued administrative decisions through the seasonal administrative committees, which included financial penalties of up to (100,000) riyals against the transporters and those associated with their violations, imprisonment, public shaming, and financial fines of up to (20,000) riyals against the transported individuals for attempting to perform Hajj without a permit, deportation of the expatriates, and banning them from entering the Kingdom for (10) years after serving their sentence, as well as the confiscation of vehicles used in transporting the violators through legal means.

The Ministry of Interior urged all citizens and expatriates to adhere to and comply with the Hajj regulations and instructions.