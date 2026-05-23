The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a telegram of condolences and sympathy to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the passing of Sheikh Mohammed Faisal Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Malik Al-Sabah (may God have mercy on him).

King Salman said: “We have received the news of the passing of Sheikh Mohammed Faisal Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Malik Al-Sabah - may God have mercy on him - and as we send our heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to Your Highness and to the family of the deceased, we ask Allah, the Almighty, to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return.”

Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, sent a telegram of condolences and sympathy to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the passing of Sheikh Mohammed Faisal Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Malik Al-Sabah (may God have mercy on him).

The Crown Prince said: “I received the news of the passing of Sheikh Mohammed Faisal Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Malik Al-Sabah - may God have mercy on him - and I send my warmest condolences and sincerest sympathy to Your Highness and to the family of the deceased, asking the Almighty Lord to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, All-Responding.”