بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لأمير دولة الكويت الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، في وفاة الشيخ محمد فيصل محمد عبدالعزيز المالك الصباح (رحمه الله).
وقال الملك سلمان: «علمنا بنبأ وفاة الشيخ محمد فيصل محمد عبدالعزيز المالك الصباح -رحمه الله- وإننا إذ نبعث لسموكم ولأسرة الفقيد بالغ التعازي، وصادق المواساة، لنسأل الله سبحانه وتعالى أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون».
كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لأمير دولة الكويت الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، في وفاة الشيخ محمد فيصل محمد عبدالعزيز المالك الصباح (رحمه الله).
وقال ولي العهد: «تلقيت نبأ وفاة الشيخ محمد فيصل محمد عبدالعزيز المالك الصباح -رحمه الله- وأبعث لسموكم ولأسرة الفقيد أحر التعازي، وأصدق المواساة، سائلاً المولى العلي القدير أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنه سميع مجيب».
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a telegram of condolences and sympathy to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the passing of Sheikh Mohammed Faisal Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Malik Al-Sabah (may God have mercy on him).
King Salman said: “We have received the news of the passing of Sheikh Mohammed Faisal Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Malik Al-Sabah - may God have mercy on him - and as we send our heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to Your Highness and to the family of the deceased, we ask Allah, the Almighty, to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return.”
Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, sent a telegram of condolences and sympathy to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the passing of Sheikh Mohammed Faisal Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Malik Al-Sabah (may God have mercy on him).
The Crown Prince said: “I received the news of the passing of Sheikh Mohammed Faisal Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Malik Al-Sabah - may God have mercy on him - and I send my warmest condolences and sincerest sympathy to Your Highness and to the family of the deceased, asking the Almighty Lord to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, All-Responding.”