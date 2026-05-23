افتتح أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز جامع الشيخ مطاعن آل شيبة بقرية مسلية التابعة لمحافظة بيش، بحضور عددٍ من المسؤولين والأهالي.

واطّلع خلال الافتتاح على مرافق الجامع وتجهيزاته والخدمات المقدمة فيه، مستمعًا إلى شرحٍ من مدير عام فرع وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد بالمنطقة الدكتور خالد بن أحمد النجمي عن المشروع الذي أُقيم على مساحةٍ إجمالية تبلغ (8000) متر مربع، فيما تبلغ مساحة الجامع (3000) متر مربع، ويتسع لنحو (2700) مصلٍّ.

وأوضح أن الجامع أُنشئ على نفقة رجل الأعمال تركي بن صالح بن عبدالعزيز الراجحي، ونُفّذ وفق طرازٍ معماري حديث، بما يعكس العناية بجودة البناء والتصميم في عمارة بيوت الله.

ونوّه أمير منطقة جازان بما توليه القيادة من اهتمامٍ بعمارة بيوت الله والعناية بها، مشيدًا بمبادرات رجال الأعمال وإسهاماتهم المجتمعية الداعمة للمشاريع الخيرية والتنموية.