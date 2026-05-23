The Emir of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated Sheikh Mutain Al-Sheiba Mosque in the village of Musailah, which is part of the Beesh Governorate, in the presence of several officials and local residents.

During the inauguration, he was briefed on the mosque's facilities, equipment, and the services provided within it, listening to an explanation from the Director General of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance branch in the region, Dr. Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Najmi, about the project which was built on a total area of (8000) square meters, while the mosque itself covers an area of (3000) square meters and can accommodate approximately (2700) worshippers.

He clarified that the mosque was established at the expense of businessman Turki bin Saleh bin Abdulaziz Al-Rajhi, and was executed in a modern architectural style, reflecting the care for quality construction and design in the architecture of the houses of God.

The Emir of Jazan Region praised the attention that the leadership gives to the construction and care of the houses of God, commending the initiatives of businessmen and their community contributions that support charitable and developmental projects.