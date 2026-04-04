The Deputy Director of the Saudi Press Agency office in the Makkah region, Mohammed Al-Awaji, celebrated the marriage of his son "Sadiq" in one of the banquet halls in Dammam, with a notable presence of media personalities, along with a gathering of relatives and friends who shared in the joy of the groom and his family on this happy occasion.



The event was filled with an atmosphere of joy and happiness, praying to God for the newlyweds a happy married life full of affection and stability.