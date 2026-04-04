احتفل نائب مدير مكتب وكالة الأنباء السعودية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، محمد العواجي، بزواج نجله «صديق»، في إحدى قاعات الاحتفالات بمدينة الدمام، وسط حضور لافت من الشخصيات الإعلامية، إلى جانب جمع من الأقارب والأصدقاء الذين شاركوا العريس وذويه فرحتهم بهذه المناسبة السعيدة.


وتخلل الحفل أجواء من البهجة والسرور، سائلين الله للعروسين حياة زوجية سعيدة ومليئة بالمودة والاستقرار.