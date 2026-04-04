ألقت السلطات الأمريكية القبض على اثنتين من أقارب قائد فيلق القدس التابع للحرس الثوري الإيراني الراحل قاسم سليماني، بعد إلغاء إقامتهما الدائمة في الولايات المتحدة.


وقالت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية في بيان اليوم (السبت) إن ​ضباطاً ⁠فيدراليين ألقوا ⁠القبض على اثنتين من أقارب القائد ​العسكري الإيراني الراحل قاسم سليماني، ⁠بعد أن ​ألغى وزير ​الخارجية ماركو ‌روبيو وضع إقامتهما ​الدائمة القانونية.


وأضافت ⁠الوزارة: «حميدة ⁠سليماني ‌أفشار وابنتها الآن رهن احتجاز وكالة ‌إنفاذ قوانين الهجرة والجمارك الأمريكية»، مؤكدة أن «حميدة سليماني أفشار وابنتها داعمتان بارزتان للنظام الإيراني الشمولي المصنّف إرهابياً».


وأشارت الوزارة إلى أنه «خلال إقامة حميدة سليماني أفشار في الولايات المتحدة روّجت لدعاية النظام الإيراني، واحتفت بهجمات ضد جنود ومنشآت عسكرية أمريكية في الشرق الأوسط، وأشادت بالمرشد الإيراني الجديد، ونددت بأمريكا ووصفتها بـ(الشيطان الأعظم)، كما أعلنت دعمها الكامل للحرس الثوري الإيراني، المصنّف منظمة إرهابية».


وأشار بيان الخارجية الأمريكية إلى أن «حميدة سليماني أفشار روجت لهذه الدعاية لصالح النظام الإيراني بينما كانت تعيش حياة مترفة في لوس أنجلوس، وفق ما أظهرته منشوراتها المتكررة على حسابها في إنستغرام الذي تم حذفه أخيراً».


ومنعت الخارجية الأمريكية زوج أفشار من دخول الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وذلك بعد إنهاء وضع الإقامة الدائمة لكل من حميدة سليماني أفشار وابنتها.


وفي ذات السياق أعلنت الخارجية الأمريكية إلغاء الوزير مارك روبيو الإقامة الدائمة لابنة علي لاريجاني، موضحة أن روبيو شدد على أن إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب لن تسمح بإقامة معادين لأمريكا في البلاد.