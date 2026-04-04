The American authorities have arrested two relatives of the late Quds Force commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Qassem Soleimani, after canceling their permanent residency in the United States.



The U.S. Department of State said in a statement today (Saturday) that federal officers arrested two relatives of the late Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani after Secretary of State Marco Rubio revoked their legal permanent residency status.



The department added: “Hamida Soleimani Afshar and her daughter are now in the custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency,” confirming that “Hamida Soleimani Afshar and her daughter are prominent supporters of the Iranian totalitarian regime, which is designated as a terrorist organization.”



The department noted that “during Hamida Soleimani Afshar’s stay in the United States, she promoted the propaganda of the Iranian regime, celebrated attacks against American soldiers and military facilities in the Middle East, praised the new Iranian leader, condemned America, labeling it the 'Great Satan,' and declared her full support for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, which is designated as a terrorist organization.”



The statement from the U.S. State Department indicated that “Hamida Soleimani Afshar promoted this propaganda on behalf of the Iranian regime while living a lavish life in Los Angeles, as evidenced by her repeated posts on her now-deleted Instagram account.”



The U.S. State Department has barred Afshar's husband from entering the United States after revoking the permanent residency status of both Hamida Soleimani Afshar and her daughter.



In the same context, the U.S. State Department announced Secretary Marco Rubio's revocation of the permanent residency of Ali Larijani's daughter, clarifying that Rubio emphasized that the Trump administration would not allow anti-American residency in the country.