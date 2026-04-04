ألقت السلطات الأمريكية القبض على اثنتين من أقارب قائد فيلق القدس التابع للحرس الثوري الإيراني الراحل قاسم سليماني، بعد إلغاء إقامتهما الدائمة في الولايات المتحدة.
وقالت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية في بيان اليوم (السبت) إن ضباطاً فيدراليين ألقوا القبض على اثنتين من أقارب القائد العسكري الإيراني الراحل قاسم سليماني، بعد أن ألغى وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو وضع إقامتهما الدائمة القانونية.
وأضافت الوزارة: «حميدة سليماني أفشار وابنتها الآن رهن احتجاز وكالة إنفاذ قوانين الهجرة والجمارك الأمريكية»، مؤكدة أن «حميدة سليماني أفشار وابنتها داعمتان بارزتان للنظام الإيراني الشمولي المصنّف إرهابياً».
وأشارت الوزارة إلى أنه «خلال إقامة حميدة سليماني أفشار في الولايات المتحدة روّجت لدعاية النظام الإيراني، واحتفت بهجمات ضد جنود ومنشآت عسكرية أمريكية في الشرق الأوسط، وأشادت بالمرشد الإيراني الجديد، ونددت بأمريكا ووصفتها بـ(الشيطان الأعظم)، كما أعلنت دعمها الكامل للحرس الثوري الإيراني، المصنّف منظمة إرهابية».
وأشار بيان الخارجية الأمريكية إلى أن «حميدة سليماني أفشار روجت لهذه الدعاية لصالح النظام الإيراني بينما كانت تعيش حياة مترفة في لوس أنجلوس، وفق ما أظهرته منشوراتها المتكررة على حسابها في إنستغرام الذي تم حذفه أخيراً».
ومنعت الخارجية الأمريكية زوج أفشار من دخول الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وذلك بعد إنهاء وضع الإقامة الدائمة لكل من حميدة سليماني أفشار وابنتها.
وفي ذات السياق أعلنت الخارجية الأمريكية إلغاء الوزير مارك روبيو الإقامة الدائمة لابنة علي لاريجاني، موضحة أن روبيو شدد على أن إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب لن تسمح بإقامة معادين لأمريكا في البلاد.
The American authorities have arrested two relatives of the late Quds Force commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Qassem Soleimani, after canceling their permanent residency in the United States.
The U.S. Department of State said in a statement today (Saturday) that federal officers arrested two relatives of the late Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani after Secretary of State Marco Rubio revoked their legal permanent residency status.
The department added: “Hamida Soleimani Afshar and her daughter are now in the custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency,” confirming that “Hamida Soleimani Afshar and her daughter are prominent supporters of the Iranian totalitarian regime, which is designated as a terrorist organization.”
The department noted that “during Hamida Soleimani Afshar’s stay in the United States, she promoted the propaganda of the Iranian regime, celebrated attacks against American soldiers and military facilities in the Middle East, praised the new Iranian leader, condemned America, labeling it the 'Great Satan,' and declared her full support for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, which is designated as a terrorist organization.”
The statement from the U.S. State Department indicated that “Hamida Soleimani Afshar promoted this propaganda on behalf of the Iranian regime while living a lavish life in Los Angeles, as evidenced by her repeated posts on her now-deleted Instagram account.”
The U.S. State Department has barred Afshar's husband from entering the United States after revoking the permanent residency status of both Hamida Soleimani Afshar and her daughter.
In the same context, the U.S. State Department announced Secretary Marco Rubio's revocation of the permanent residency of Ali Larijani's daughter, clarifying that Rubio emphasized that the Trump administration would not allow anti-American residency in the country.