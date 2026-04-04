The Egyptian government is moving to raise electricity prices for the commercial sector and the highest residential consumption tier. This was confirmed by sources to Al Arabiya Business channel.



According to the sources, Egypt has raised electricity prices for the commercial sector by rates ranging from 20% to 91%.



The increases also included the highest residential consumption tiers, with rates ranging between 16% and 28%, while prices were fixed for the first six tiers.



Consumption Rationalization



Last week, the Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy in Egypt, Mahmoud Asmat, revealed that a study is being conducted on electricity prices for different categories in Egypt, but an official announcement will be made once a decision is taken.



The minister added: “We receive the gas supplied for electricity generation at $4 compared to its current global price.”



Asmat urged citizens to assist the state in consumption rationalization measures, noting that the ministry has not raised electricity prices for two years, in line with government directives to avoid increasing the burden on citizens.



He stated that the ministry, in turn, is taking measures to adapt to the current situation and has implemented actions to maximize energy efficiency and reduce consumption rates.



Reducing Losses



He pointed out that the government bears a significant portion of the required allocations to provide renewable energy, noting that 160 billion Egyptian pounds have been allocated to connect renewable energies to the grid.



The minister highlighted a set of measures taken by the ministry to reduce the percentage of losses, which have contributed to a decrease of more than 16% over the past two years.



He noted that the electricity sector consumes between 58% to 60% of the total natural gas consumption in Egypt, making it one of the largest sectors dependent on energy resources.