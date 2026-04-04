The Governor of Al-Tawal, Nasir bin Abdulaziz bin Razin, honored his colleague Abdullah Mashhoor, the editor of "Okaz" in Jazan, in appreciation of his sincere efforts and his active and distinguished role in supervising the participation of Al-Tawal Governorate in the Jazan Winter Festival. This was in the presence of the Director of the Governorate Police, Major Muhammad Khalid Mashhoor, and Dr. Hassan Mashhoor, the general supervisor of the governorate's section.

He was presented with a certificate of thanks and appreciation.