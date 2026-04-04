كرم محافظ الطوال ناصر بن عبدالعزيز بن رازن الزميل عبدالله مشهور محرر «عكاظ» بجازان، تقديراً لجهوده المخلصة ودوره الفاعل والمتميز في الإشراف على مشاركة محافظة الطوال في مهرجان جازان الشتوي، وذلك بحضور مدير شرطة المحافظة المقدم محمد خالد مشهور والدكتور حسن مشهور المشرف العام على ركن المحافظة.

وتم تسليمه شهادة الشكر والتقدير.