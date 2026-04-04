استقبلت أسرة عبيد التعازي والمواساة في وفاة الدكتور رضا محمد سعيد عبيد، من المسؤولين والأكاديميين ووجهاء المجتمع، سائلين الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويسكنه فسيح جناته.
وأُقيمت الصلاة على الفقيد في المسجد النبوي، ثم ووري جثمانه الثرى في مقبرة البقيع بالمدينة المنورة.
ويُعد الفقيد من الكفاءات الوطنية البارزة، حيث شغل عضوية مجلس الشورى، وتولى إدارة جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز، كما ترأس مجلس إدارة مؤسسة اليمامة الصحفية، وترك إرثاً علمياً وإدارياً مميزاً.
ويتقبل العزاء للرجال في منزل الأسرة الكائن بجوار مسجد العمودي بحي الخالدية في جدة.
The Obaid family received condolences and sympathies on the passing of Dr. Reda Mohammed Said Obaid, from officials, academics, and community dignitaries, asking God to envelop him in His vast mercy and grant him a place in His spacious gardens.
The prayer for the deceased was held at the Prophet's Mosque, and then his body was laid to rest in the Baqi Cemetery in Medina.
The deceased is considered one of the prominent national talents, having served as a member of the Shura Council, managed King Abdulaziz University, and chaired the Board of Directors of Al-Yamamah Press Foundation, leaving behind a distinguished scientific and administrative legacy.
Condolences for men are accepted at the family home located next to Al-Amoudi Mosque in the Al-Khalidiya neighborhood in Jeddah.