استقبلت أسرة عبيد التعازي والمواساة في وفاة الدكتور رضا محمد سعيد عبيد، من المسؤولين والأكاديميين ووجهاء المجتمع، سائلين الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويسكنه فسيح جناته.


وأُقيمت الصلاة على الفقيد في المسجد النبوي، ثم ووري جثمانه الثرى في مقبرة البقيع بالمدينة المنورة.


ويُعد الفقيد من الكفاءات الوطنية البارزة، حيث شغل عضوية مجلس الشورى، وتولى إدارة جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز، كما ترأس مجلس إدارة مؤسسة اليمامة الصحفية، وترك إرثاً علمياً وإدارياً مميزاً.


ويتقبل العزاء للرجال في منزل الأسرة الكائن بجوار مسجد العمودي بحي الخالدية في جدة.