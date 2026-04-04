The Obaid family received condolences and sympathies on the passing of Dr. Reda Mohammed Said Obaid, from officials, academics, and community dignitaries, asking God to envelop him in His vast mercy and grant him a place in His spacious gardens.



The prayer for the deceased was held at the Prophet's Mosque, and then his body was laid to rest in the Baqi Cemetery in Medina.



The deceased is considered one of the prominent national talents, having served as a member of the Shura Council, managed King Abdulaziz University, and chaired the Board of Directors of Al-Yamamah Press Foundation, leaving behind a distinguished scientific and administrative legacy.



Condolences for men are accepted at the family home located next to Al-Amoudi Mosque in the Al-Khalidiya neighborhood in Jeddah.