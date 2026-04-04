عثر موظفو جمارك فرنسيون أثناء تفتيشهم لشاحنة تحمل تربة زراعية أمس، على أكثر من 1.1 طن من الكوكايين تقدر قيمتها السوقية بملايين الدولارات.

وأوقف الموظفون الشاحنة، القادمة من البرتغال ومتجهة إلى هولندا، عند نقطة تحصيل الرسوم على الطريق السريع في فيين، جنوب ليون.

وعثروا على مخدرات تقدر قيمتها في السوق بـ75.5 مليون يورو (86.9 مليون دولار) أثناء تفتيش 26 كيسًا كبيرًا من التربة الزراعية، بعد ملاحظة وجود أشياء غير اعتيادية في الأكياس الخلفية، وأفرغوا كامل الحمولة، وبحثوا داخل التربة باستخدام آلة حفر، وعثروا على 998 عبوة من الكوكايين، وقُبض على ثلاثة أشخاص كانوا على متن الشاحنة، وأحيلوا للتحقيق.

ويُعد هذا الاكتشاف هو الأحدث ضمن اتجاه متصاعد لتهريب كميات متزايدة من الكوكايين إلى أوروبا عبر البرتغال وإسبانيا وفرنسا.