عثر موظفو جمارك فرنسيون أثناء تفتيشهم لشاحنة تحمل تربة زراعية أمس، على أكثر من 1.1 طن من الكوكايين تقدر قيمتها السوقية بملايين الدولارات.
وأوقف الموظفون الشاحنة، القادمة من البرتغال ومتجهة إلى هولندا، عند نقطة تحصيل الرسوم على الطريق السريع في فيين، جنوب ليون.
وعثروا على مخدرات تقدر قيمتها في السوق بـ75.5 مليون يورو (86.9 مليون دولار) أثناء تفتيش 26 كيسًا كبيرًا من التربة الزراعية، بعد ملاحظة وجود أشياء غير اعتيادية في الأكياس الخلفية، وأفرغوا كامل الحمولة، وبحثوا داخل التربة باستخدام آلة حفر، وعثروا على 998 عبوة من الكوكايين، وقُبض على ثلاثة أشخاص كانوا على متن الشاحنة، وأحيلوا للتحقيق.
ويُعد هذا الاكتشاف هو الأحدث ضمن اتجاه متصاعد لتهريب كميات متزايدة من الكوكايين إلى أوروبا عبر البرتغال وإسبانيا وفرنسا.
French customs officials discovered more than 1.1 tons of cocaine, valued at millions of dollars, while inspecting a truck carrying agricultural soil yesterday.
The officials stopped the truck, which was coming from Portugal and heading to the Netherlands, at a toll booth on the highway in Vienne, south of Lyon.
They found drugs estimated to be worth 75.5 million euros (86.9 million dollars) while inspecting 26 large bags of agricultural soil, after noticing unusual items in the back bags. They unloaded the entire cargo, searched through the soil using a digging machine, and found 998 packages of cocaine. Three individuals on board the truck were arrested and referred for investigation.
This discovery is the latest in a rising trend of smuggling increasing quantities of cocaine into Europe via Portugal, Spain, and France.