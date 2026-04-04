French customs officials discovered more than 1.1 tons of cocaine, valued at millions of dollars, while inspecting a truck carrying agricultural soil yesterday.

The officials stopped the truck, which was coming from Portugal and heading to the Netherlands, at a toll booth on the highway in Vienne, south of Lyon.

They found drugs estimated to be worth 75.5 million euros (86.9 million dollars) while inspecting 26 large bags of agricultural soil, after noticing unusual items in the back bags. They unloaded the entire cargo, searched through the soil using a digging machine, and found 998 packages of cocaine. Three individuals on board the truck were arrested and referred for investigation.

This discovery is the latest in a rising trend of smuggling increasing quantities of cocaine into Europe via Portugal, Spain, and France.