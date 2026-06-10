The esteemed Egyptian artist Abdelaziz Makhyoun passed away today (Wednesday) after a long artistic career that spanned several decades, during which he presented dozens of cinematic, television, and theatrical works that solidified his status as one of the most prominent stars of Egyptian and Arab art.

Abdelaziz Makhyoun's Family Announces His Death

His family announced his passing after he suffered a severe health crisis in recent days, which necessitated his transfer to a hospital in Alexandria and his admission to intensive care for the necessary medical care.

Funeral Prayer and Burial

The family clarified that the funeral prayer and burial will take place after the afternoon prayer today at the Grand Mosque in the village of Zaki Afandi Qibli, which is part of the Abu Homs Center in the Beheira Governorate, and that family members will receive condolences in the village.

Who is Abdelaziz Makhyoun?

Abdelaziz Makhyoun is considered one of the most prominent artists who combined high theatrical performance with distinguished cinematic presence. He graduated from the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts and participated in many works that left a clear mark in the history of Egyptian drama and cinema.

The late artist was born in the Abu Homs Center in the Beheira Governorate and began his artistic journey in the 1970s, participating in notable cinematic works including "Al-Karnak," "Alexandria... Why?" and "An Egyptian Tale," before continuing to shine in important films such as "The Escape," "The Blood of the Gazelle," and "Shahata's Shop."

His Artistic Journey

Abdelaziz Makhyoun graduated from the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts and worked as an actor and theater director. He also participated in dozens of films, series, and plays, collaborating with major Egyptian directors, most notably Youssef Chahine, and was known for his serious roles and distinguished acting performance.

The late artist also presented many television roles that garnered the admiration of audiences and critics, excelling in his ability to embody complex and human characters, which made him one of the most respected artists in the artistic community.

Many artistic and cultural figures mourned the late artist, praising his long artistic journey and significant contributions to enriching the Egyptian artistic movement, while a state of sadness prevailed among his audience and fans who shared his most prominent scenes and works across social media platforms.

With the passing of Abdelaziz Makhyoun, the Egyptian artistic scene loses one of its prominent symbols who enriched art with immortal works that will remain in the memory of generations.