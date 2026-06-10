رحل عن عالمنا، اليوم (الأربعاء)، الفنان المصري القدير عبدالعزيز مخيون بعد مسيرة فنية امتدت لعقود طويلة، قدم خلالها عشرات الأعمال السينمائية والتلفزيونية والمسرحية التي رسخت مكانته كأحد أبرز نجوم الفن المصري والعربي.

أسرة عبدالعزيز مخيون تعلن وفاته

وأعلنت أسرة الفنان، وفاته بعد تعرضه لوعكة صحية شديدة خلال الأيام الماضية، استدعت نقله إلى أحد مستشفيات الإسكندرية وحجزه داخل العناية المركزة لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة.

صلاة الجنازة وتشييع الجثمان

وأوضحت الأسرة، أن صلاة الجنازة وتشييع الجثمان سيجريان عقب صلاة العصر اليوم بالمسجد الكبير بقرية زكي أفندي القبلية التابعة لمركز أبوحمص بمحافظة البحيرة، على أن يتلقى أفراد الأسرة واجب العزاء بالقرية.

من هو عبدالعزيز مخيون؟

ويُعد عبد العزيز مخيون من أبرز الفنانين الذين جمعوا بين الأداء المسرحي الراقي والحضور السينمائي المتميز، حيث تخرج في المعهد العالي للفنون المسرحية، وشارك في العديد من الأعمال التي تركت بصمة واضحة في تاريخ الدراما والسينما المصرية.

ولد الفنان الراحل في مركز أبو حمص بمحافظة البحيرة، وبدأ مشواره الفني في سبعينيات القرن الماضي، ليشارك في أعمال سينمائية بارزة من بينها الكرنك وإسكندرية ليه وحدوتة مصرية، قبل أن يواصل تألقه في أفلام مهمة مثل الهروب ودم الغزال ودكان شحاتة.

مشواره الفني

تخرج عبد العزيز مخيون في المعهد العالي للفنون المسرحية وعمل ممثلًا ومخرجًا مسرحيًا، كما شارك في عشرات الأفلام والمسلسلات والمسرحيات وتعاون مع كبار المخرجين المصريين وعلى رأسهم يوسف شاهين وعرف بأدواره الجادة وأدائه التمثيلي المتميز.

كما قدم الراحل العديد من الأدوار التلفزيونية التي نالت إعجاب الجمهور والنقاد، وتميز بقدرته على تجسيد الشخصيات المركبة والإنسانية، ما جعله واحدًا من أكثر الفنانين احترامًا داخل الوسط الفني.

ونعت شخصيات فنية وثقافية عديدة الفنان الراحل، مشيدة بمشواره الفني الطويل وإسهاماته الكبيرة في إثراء الحركة الفنية المصرية، فيما سادت حالة من الحزن بين جمهوره ومحبيه الذين تداولوا أبرز مشاهده وأعماله عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

وبرحيل عبد العزيز مخيون تفقد الساحة الفنية المصرية أحد رموزها البارزين الذين أثروا الفن بأعمال خالدة ستبقى في ذاكرة الأجيال.