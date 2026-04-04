ارتفعت أسهم الشركات الصينية التي تقدم خدمات المدفوعات عبر الحدود، بعد إشارة وزارة التجارة إلى استخدام اليوان الصيني في سداد رسوم المرور عبر مضيق هرمز.


وبينما تسعى الصين منذ مدة طويلة إلى استخدام اليوان كعملة دولية، فإن استخدامه الفعلي في مضيق هرمز يتيح تطبيقاً عملياً طالما انتظرته الأسواق. وأشار المحللون إلى أن هذا التطور يعزز توقعات بأن الصراعات الجيوسياسية قد توجه مزيداً من رأس المال نحو الصين.


قوة دافعة


وأفاد منشور على موقع وزارة التجارة الصينية استشهد بتقرير أصدرته مجلة «لويدز ليست» أخيراً بأن السفن تدفع لإيران رسوماً قدرها مليونا دولار مقابل عبور الممر الملاحي الحيوي لنقل الطاقة، وإمكانية سداد الرسوم باليوان.


وقال المدير في بنك الاستثمار شن منغ ومقره في بكين: «أسهم القطاعات ذات الصلة، مثل شركات الاستثمار في النفط والغاز والمدفوعات الإلكترونية، ستتلقى مزيداً من تدفقات رؤوس الأموال، ومساعي الصين لاستخدام اليوان كعملة دولية شكلت قوة دافعة رئيسية لتعزيز استخدامه في مضيق هرمز».


وتسيطر إيران على حركة الملاحة عبر مضيق هرمز، وتفرض رسوم مرور تبدأ من نحو دولار واحد للبرميل، تُسدد باليوان أو العملات المستقرة، بحسب ما كشفه مطلعون على الوضع لـ«بلومبرغ». وتبلغ السعة النموذجية لناقلات النفط العملاقة نحو مليوني برميل.