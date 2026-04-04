Shares of Chinese companies providing cross-border payment services have risen following the Ministry of Commerce's indication of using the Chinese yuan to pay tolls for passage through the Strait of Hormuz.



While China has long sought to use the yuan as an international currency, its actual use in the Strait of Hormuz allows for a practical application that markets have long awaited. Analysts noted that this development reinforces expectations that geopolitical conflicts may direct more capital towards China.



Driving Force



A post on the Chinese Ministry of Commerce's website cited a report recently released by "Lloyd's List," stating that ships pay Iran fees of two million dollars for passing through the vital energy transit corridor, with the possibility of paying the fees in yuan.



The director at the Beijing-based investment bank Shen Meng stated, "Shares in related sectors, such as oil and gas investment companies and electronic payments, will receive more capital inflows, and China's efforts to use the yuan as an international currency have been a major driving force in enhancing its use in the Strait of Hormuz."



Iran controls navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and imposes transit fees starting at around one dollar per barrel, payable in yuan or stablecoins, according to insiders who spoke to Bloomberg. The typical capacity for supertankers is about two million barrels.