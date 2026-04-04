بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة لرئيس جمهورية السنغال الرئيس باسيرو ديوماي دياخار فاي، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم الاستقلال لبلاده.
وأعرب الملك عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية السنغال الشقيق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.
كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة لرئيس جمهورية السنغال الرئيس باسيرو ديوماي دياخار فاي، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم الاستقلال لبلاده.
وعبَّر ولي العهد عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية السنغال الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Senegal, President Macky Sall, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.
The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Senegal, wishing them ongoing progress and prosperity.
Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Senegal, President Macky Sall, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.
The Crown Prince conveyed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for abundant health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Senegal, wishing them further progress and prosperity.