بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة لرئيس جمهورية السنغال الرئيس باسيرو ديوماي دياخار فاي، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم الاستقلال لبلاده.

وأعرب الملك عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية السنغال الشقيق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة لرئيس جمهورية السنغال الرئيس باسيرو ديوماي دياخار فاي، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم الاستقلال لبلاده.

وعبَّر ولي العهد عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية السنغال الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.