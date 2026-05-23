The pilgrims of the House of God, surrounded by divine care and the efforts of the Saudi government and security, will arrive at Mina on the Day of Tarwiyah tomorrow (Monday), in preparation for standing on the plain of Arafat (Tuesday). Ministers and security leaders have intensified their inspection visits to ensure the smooth implementation of measures taken to guarantee the safety of the guests of the Merciful, enabling them to perform their rituals in peace and security, and under the facilities provided by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, for their comfort and ease in performing their rites, benefiting from a high-level service system in all aspects of the Hajj season. The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance has intensified its operational and service preparations at the Al-Khaif Mosque in Mina, in readiness to welcome the guests of the Merciful on the Day of Tarwiyah for the Hajj season 1447, as part of an integrated system of technical, operational, and awareness services aimed at enabling the pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease and tranquility. The Al-Khaif Mosque is one of the most prominent mosques in the holy sites; its building area is 23,500 square meters, with a carpeted area of 27,000 square meters, featuring luxurious carpets, and 410 cooling units operating with smart control systems, along with a climate control project around the mosque by installing 57 fans equipped with mist systems in the courtyards, corridors, and halls to reduce temperatures and limit heat stress. The ministry has also implemented the "Water for Pilgrims" project by installing 54 cold water coolers, with a production capacity of 500 liters per hour for each cooler, bringing the total capacity to more than 81,000 pilgrims per hour. Mobile phone charging services are available within the mosque's facilities. The mosque is equipped with 79 digital screens, more than 50 advanced surveillance cameras, and 9 main entrances.

The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh, affirmed the ministry's commitment to harnessing all resources to serve the guests of the Merciful, in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership to provide the best services for the pilgrims.

The Commander of the Special Forces for Security and Protection, Rear Admiral Mansour Al-Fayez, confirmed, following his inspection of the security and protection forces participating in Hajj 1447, that the integration between security and service agencies this year contributes to enabling the guests of the Merciful to perform their rituals with ease and tranquility.

The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture revealed a high production surplus in the livestock sector in the Kingdom, which contributes to enhancing the capacity of local markets to meet the increasing demand from the pilgrims of the House of God during the Hajj season 1447, ensuring the availability of their needs for high-quality sacrificial animals. The ministry indicated that the sector includes more than 22 million sheep, about 7.6 million goats, more than 2.2 million camels, and 510,000 cattle.