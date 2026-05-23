يصل حجاج بيت الله الحرام، محفوفين بالرعاية الإلهية، والجهود الحكومية والأمنية السعودية، إلى مشعر منى في يوم التروية غداً (الإثنين)، استعداداً للوقوف على صعيد عرفات (الثلاثاء). وكثف الوزراء والقادة الأمنيون زياراتهم التفقدية للاطمئنان على سلاسة التدابير المتخذة لضمان سلامة ضيوف الرحمن، وتمكينهم من أداء مناسكهم في أمن وأمان، وفي ظل تسهيلات يسّرتها حكومة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز من أجل راحتهم، وسهولة قيامهم بشعائرهم، مستفيدين من منظومة خدمات رفيعة المستوى في جميع جوانب موسم الحج. وقد كثّفت وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد استعداداتها التشغيلية والخدمية في مسجد الخيف بمشعر منى؛ تأهباً لاستقبال ضيوف الرحمن في يوم التروية لموسم حج 1447، وذلك ضمن منظومة متكاملة من الخدمات الفنية والتشغيلية والتوعوية، الرامية إلى تمكين الحجاج من أداء مناسكهم بكل يسر وطمأنينة. ويُعد مسجد الخيف من أبرز مساجد المشاعر المقدسة؛ إذ تبلغ مساحة بنائه 23,500 متر مربع، بفرش مساحته 27 ألف متر مربع، بالسجاد الفاخر، و410 وحدات تبريد تعمل بأنظمة تحكم ذكية، ومشروع تلطيف الأجواء في محيط المسجد بتركيب 57 مروحة مزودة بأنظمة رذاذ في الساحات والممرات والأروقة؛ لخفض درجات الحرارة، والحد من الإجهاد الحراري. كما نفذت الوزارة مشروع «سقيا الحجاج» بتركيب 54 برادة مياه باردة، بطاقة إنتاجية تبلغ 500 لتر في الساعة لكل برادة، لتصل الطاقة الاستيعابية الإجمالية إلى أكثر من (81) ألف حاج في الساعة. وأتيحت خدمة شحن الهواتف الجوالة داخل مرافق المسجد. وجُهز المسجد بـ 79 شاشة رقمية، وأكثر من 50 كاميرا مراقبة متطورة، وتوفير 9 مداخل رئيسية.

وأكد وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد الشيخ الدكتور عبد اللطيف بن عبد العزيز آل الشيخ حرص الوزارة على تسخير كل الإمكانات لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، تنفيذاً لتوجيهات القيادة الرشيدة بتوفير أفضل الخدمات للحجاج.

وأكد قائد القوات الخاصة للأمن والحماية اللواء البحري منصور الفايز، إثر تفقده قوة الأمن والحماية المشاركة في حج 1447، أن التكامل بين الجهات الأمنية والخدمية في حج هذا العام يسهم في تأدية ضيوف الرحمن مناسكهم بيسر وطمأنينة.

وكشفت وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة وجود وفرة إنتاجية عالية في قطاع الثروة الحيوانية بالمملكة، بما يُسهم في تعزيز قدرة الأسواق المحلية على تلبية الطلب المتزايد لحجاج بيت الله الحرام خلال موسم حج 1447، ويضمن توفر حاجاتهم من الأضاحي بجودة عالية. وأوضحت الوزارة أن القطاع يضم أكثر من 22 مليون رأس ضأن، ونحو 7.6 مليون رأس ماعز، وأكثر من 2.2 مليون رأس من الإبل، و510 آلاف رأس من البقر.