The coastal patrols of the Border Guard in the Haql governorate in the Tabuk region apprehended citizens violating the security and safety regulations for practitioners of marine activities in the maritime areas of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for fishing without a permit, and in possession of caught fish. Legal actions were taken against them in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The Border Guard urged everyone to adhere to the regulations and instructions related to the protection of living aquatic resources and to report any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife, by calling the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (994), (999), and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.