The Heart Center at King Abdullah Medical City, a member of the Makkah Health Cluster, successfully saved the life of a pilgrim from the Republic of Somalia and a pilgrim from the Republic of Senegal after they experienced two critical cardiac conditions that required urgent specialized intervention, as part of the advanced cardiac care system provided to the guests of Allah during the Hajj season of 1447 AH.

The cluster explained that the first case involved a Somali pilgrim whose tests showed severe and multiple blockages in the coronary arteries, necessitating an urgent open-heart surgery to bypass the coronary arteries, which was - thank God - successful, and his health condition stabilized, allowing him to begin an early cardiac rehabilitation program.

It added that the second case involved a female pilgrim from the Republic of Senegal who suffered from complete cardiac electrical disturbance and severe bradycardia, prompting the medical team to urgently intervene to implant a permanent heart pacemaker using an advanced dual-chamber device, achieving complete stabilization of her condition without complications.

The cluster confirmed that both cases were equipped with medical smart watch technology to monitor vital and cardiac indicators remotely after discharge from the hospital, supporting rapid response and continuity of healthcare through modern digital solutions.

It noted that these successes reflect the readiness of the Heart Center and the efficiency of the medical teams in providing advanced specialized cardiac care to the guests of Allah, according to the highest standards of quality and safety in healthcare, within an integrated system that harnesses modern technologies and medical expertise to serve the pilgrims during the season.