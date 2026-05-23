تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اتصالاً هاتفياً من وزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي والمصريين بالخارج في جمهورية مصر العربية الدكتور بدر عبدالعاطي.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، واستمرار التنسيق والتشاور الثنائي بهذا الشأن.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Egyptians Abroad in the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Badr Abdel Aty.
During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the region and the continuation of bilateral coordination and consultation in this regard.