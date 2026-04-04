أعرب الزعيم القبلي في محافظة شبوة القيادي في المقاومة الوطنية سعيد عوض بن عشيم العولقي عن إدانته واستنكاره الشديدين للعدوان الإيراني الذي استهدف المملكة العربية السعودية، واصفاً إياه بالانتهاك الصارخ لكافة الأعراف والمواثيق الدولية، والاستهداف المباشر لأمن واستقرار المنطقة والعالم.


تضامن مطلق مع القيادة


​وأكد ابن عشيم في بيان صحفي (الخميس) الوقوف التام والتضامن غير المحدود إلى جانب المملكة العربية السعودية قيادةً وشعباً، معرباً عن تأييده لكافة الإجراءات والتدابير التي تتخذها المملكة لحماية أراضيها، وصون سيادتها، والدفاع عن أمنها الوطني ومقدراتها.


​إشادة بالدور الريادي


​وأشاد ابن عشيم بالدور المحوري والتاريخي الذي تضطلع به المملكة في تعزيز ركائز الأمن والسلم في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، مستحضراً مواقفها الثابتة والمشرفة في نصرة قضايا الأمتين العربية والإسلامية، ومواجهة المخططات التي تستهدف وحدة الصف العربي.


​رفض التدخلات والعبث


​وجدد الزعيم القبلي في ختام بيانه الرفض القاطع لكافة أشكال التدخلات الإيرانية في شؤون الدول العربية، مؤكداً أن هذه السياسات العدوانية لا تجلب سوى الفوضى والخراب، داعياً المولى عز وجل أن يحفظ المملكة وقيادتها، ويديم عليها نعمة الأمن والأمان، لتظل حصناً منيعاً وذخراً للأمتين العربية والإسلامية.