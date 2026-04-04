The tribal leader in Shabwa Governorate and a leader in the National Resistance, Said Awad bin Ashim Al-Awlaki, expressed his strong condemnation and denunciation of the Iranian aggression that targeted the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, describing it as a blatant violation of all international norms and treaties, and a direct threat to the security and stability of the region and the world.



Absolute solidarity with the leadership



​Bin Ashim confirmed in a press statement on Thursday his complete support and unlimited solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, both leadership and people, expressing his support for all measures and actions taken by the Kingdom to protect its territories, preserve its sovereignty, and defend its national security and resources.



​Praise for the pioneering role



​Bin Ashim praised the pivotal and historic role played by the Kingdom in strengthening the pillars of security and peace in the Middle East, recalling its steadfast and honorable positions in supporting the issues of the Arab and Islamic nations, and confronting the schemes that target Arab unity.



​Rejection of interventions and meddling



​At the conclusion of his statement, the tribal leader reiterated his firm rejection of all forms of Iranian interventions in the affairs of Arab countries, affirming that these aggressive policies bring nothing but chaos and destruction, and calling upon Almighty God to protect the Kingdom and its leadership, and to grant it the blessing of security and safety, so that it remains a stronghold and a treasure for the Arab and Islamic nations.