مع بدء تسجيل الطلاب المستجدين في الابتدائيات والطفولة المبكرة غداً (الأحد) كشفت وزارة التعليم أن الطلاب والطالبات مواليد فترة جائحة كورونا بإمكانهم الالتحاق بالتعليم النظامي بعد استيفاء ضوابط القبول العمرية المعتمدة.

وبيّنت أن الفئات العمرية المستحقة للتسجيل تشمل الأطفال الذين أتمّوا 6 سنوات أو أكثر قبل 24 أغسطس 2020 ضمن الفئة الأولى للقبول النظامي، فيما تشمل الفئة الثانية الأطفال الذين تقل أعمارهم عن 6 سنوات بفارق لا يتجاوز 90 يوماً، من مواليد 25 أغسطس 2020 وحتى 22 نوفمبر 2020، وذلك بشرط إكمال عام دراسي كامل في مرحلة رياض الأطفال.

كما أوضحت الوزارة أن التسجيل في رياض الأطفال يشمل 3 مستويات، إذ يُقبل في المستوى الأول (KG1) الأطفال من مواليد 24 أغسطس 2023 وحتى 25 أغسطس 2022، وفي المستوى الثاني (KG2) الأطفال من مواليد 24 أغسطس 2022 وحتى 25 أغسطس 2021، بينما يستهدف المستوى الثالث (KG3) الأطفال من مواليد 24 أغسطس 2021 وحتى 25 أغسطس 2020، بما يضمن توافق الأعمار مع متطلبات كل مرحلة تعليمية وفق المعايير المعتمدة.