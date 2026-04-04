مع بدء تسجيل الطلاب المستجدين في الابتدائيات والطفولة المبكرة غداً (الأحد) كشفت وزارة التعليم أن الطلاب والطالبات مواليد فترة جائحة كورونا بإمكانهم الالتحاق بالتعليم النظامي بعد استيفاء ضوابط القبول العمرية المعتمدة.
وبيّنت أن الفئات العمرية المستحقة للتسجيل تشمل الأطفال الذين أتمّوا 6 سنوات أو أكثر قبل 24 أغسطس 2020 ضمن الفئة الأولى للقبول النظامي، فيما تشمل الفئة الثانية الأطفال الذين تقل أعمارهم عن 6 سنوات بفارق لا يتجاوز 90 يوماً، من مواليد 25 أغسطس 2020 وحتى 22 نوفمبر 2020، وذلك بشرط إكمال عام دراسي كامل في مرحلة رياض الأطفال.
كما أوضحت الوزارة أن التسجيل في رياض الأطفال يشمل 3 مستويات، إذ يُقبل في المستوى الأول (KG1) الأطفال من مواليد 24 أغسطس 2023 وحتى 25 أغسطس 2022، وفي المستوى الثاني (KG2) الأطفال من مواليد 24 أغسطس 2022 وحتى 25 أغسطس 2021، بينما يستهدف المستوى الثالث (KG3) الأطفال من مواليد 24 أغسطس 2021 وحتى 25 أغسطس 2020، بما يضمن توافق الأعمار مع متطلبات كل مرحلة تعليمية وفق المعايير المعتمدة.
With the start of enrollment for new students in elementary and early childhood education tomorrow (Sunday), the Ministry of Education has revealed that students born during the COVID-19 pandemic can join formal education after meeting the approved age admission criteria.
The ministry indicated that the eligible age groups for registration include children who have completed 6 years or more before August 24, 2020, as part of the first category for formal admission. The second category includes children who are under 6 years old with a difference not exceeding 90 days, born from August 25, 2020, to November 22, 2020, provided they have completed a full academic year in kindergarten.
The ministry also clarified that enrollment in kindergartens includes 3 levels: in the first level (KG1), children born from August 24, 2023, to August 25, 2022, are accepted; in the second level (KG2), children born from August 24, 2022, to August 25, 2021, are accepted; while the third level (KG3) targets children born from August 24, 2021, to August 25, 2020, ensuring that age compatibility aligns with the requirements of each educational stage according to the approved standards.