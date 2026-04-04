With the start of enrollment for new students in elementary and early childhood education tomorrow (Sunday), the Ministry of Education has revealed that students born during the COVID-19 pandemic can join formal education after meeting the approved age admission criteria.

The ministry indicated that the eligible age groups for registration include children who have completed 6 years or more before August 24, 2020, as part of the first category for formal admission. The second category includes children who are under 6 years old with a difference not exceeding 90 days, born from August 25, 2020, to November 22, 2020, provided they have completed a full academic year in kindergarten.

The ministry also clarified that enrollment in kindergartens includes 3 levels: in the first level (KG1), children born from August 24, 2023, to August 25, 2022, are accepted; in the second level (KG2), children born from August 24, 2022, to August 25, 2021, are accepted; while the third level (KG3) targets children born from August 24, 2021, to August 25, 2020, ensuring that age compatibility aligns with the requirements of each educational stage according to the approved standards.