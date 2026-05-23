The Vice President of the Republic of Turkey, Cevdet Yılmaz, and the accompanying delegation arrived in Medina today to visit the Prophet's Mosque, pray there, and honorably greet the Prophet Muhammad - peace be upon him - and his companions - may Allah be pleased with them.

Upon his arrival at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina, he was received by the Deputy Emir of the Medina Region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, the Director of the Regional Police, Major General Yusuf Abdullah Al-Zahrani, the Director of the Royal Protocol Office in the region, Ibrahim bin Abdullah Barri, and a number of officials.