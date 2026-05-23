وصل نائب رئيس الجمهورية التركية جودت يلماز، والوفد المرافق، إلى المدينة المنورة اليوم، لزيارة المسجد النبوي، والصلاة فيه، والتشرّف بالسلام على الرسول المصطفى -صلى الله عليه وسلم- وصاحبيه -رضي الله عنهما-.
وكان في استقباله لدى وصوله مطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز الدولي بالمدينة المنورة، نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، ومدير شرطة المنطقة اللواء يوسف عبدالله الزهراني، ومدير مكتب المراسم الملكية بالمنطقة إبراهيم بن عبدالله برّي، وعدد من المسؤولين.
The Vice President of the Republic of Turkey, Cevdet Yılmaz, and the accompanying delegation arrived in Medina today to visit the Prophet's Mosque, pray there, and honorably greet the Prophet Muhammad - peace be upon him - and his companions - may Allah be pleased with them.
Upon his arrival at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina, he was received by the Deputy Emir of the Medina Region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, the Director of the Regional Police, Major General Yusuf Abdullah Al-Zahrani, the Director of the Royal Protocol Office in the region, Ibrahim bin Abdullah Barri, and a number of officials.