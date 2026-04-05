«توقف قلبي دقيقتين».. البرازيلي أوسكار يعلن اعتزاله كرة القدم نهائياً

Current São Paulo player and former Chelsea star, Brazilian star Oscar, announced his retirement from football permanently after suffering a serious heart crisis that caused his heart to stop for two and a half minutes.

Oscar (34 years old) revealed in a video published by São Paulo FC through its official accounts the details of the difficult moment he experienced during the pre-season, saying: “My heart stopped for two minutes... two and a half minutes, it was a shock. Today I am in a better condition to talk about it. My blood pressure dropped, my heart stopped, and then they performed CPR on me.”



The player added with clear sadness: “Today I end my career at São Paulo, which is the place where I grew up... returning made me happy. It’s hard; because I wanted to give more to the club, I wanted to play more, I had the talent and the right age, I could have played more... but unfortunately, this happened. Now I will retire and continue to support the team; it’s about continuing my life as a fan.”

Oscar began his career at the Brazilian club São Paulo, then moved to Chelsea in England in 2012 in a big deal worth around £32 million, where he delivered impressive performances and contributed to the team winning the Premier League title in the 2014-2015 season.

After that, he transferred to Shanghai Port in China in 2016 for about €60 million, where he spent successful years before returning to his childhood club São Paulo in December 2024.

Oscar had been absent from the pitch since November 2025 after suffering a health crisis during a routine fitness test, as a sharp drop in blood pressure led to him fainting and his heart temporarily stopping, which required him to be taken to the hospital and undergo CPR. His condition was later diagnosed as “vasovagal syncope.”

The retirement decision comes after months of absence from the pitch, as the player prioritized his health over continuing his career, despite his desire to give more to São Paulo, a club that holds special memories for him.

Oscar is considered one of the most prominent attacking midfielders of his generation, known for his sharp vision, precise passing, and high individual skills, and he was nicknamed the “Brazilian jewel” in his early days.