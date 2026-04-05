أعلن لاعب نادي ساو باولو الحالي وتشيلسي السابق النجم البرازيلي أوسكار، اعتزاله كرة القدم نهائياً، بعد تعرضه لأزمة قلبية خطيرة أدت إلى توقف قلبه لمدة دقيقتين ونصف.

وكشف أوسكار (34 عاماً) في فيديو نشره نادي ساو باولو عبر حساباته الرسمية عن تفاصيل اللحظة الصعبة التي عاشها خلال فترة ما قبل الموسم، قائلاً: «توقف قلبي لمدة دقيقتين.. دقيقتين ونصف، لقد كانت صدمة. اليوم أنا أفضل حالاً لأتحدث عن ذلك. انخفض ضغط دمي، وتوقف قلبي، ثم أجروا لي الإنعاش القلبي الرئوي».
«توقف قلبي دقيقتين».. البرازيلي أوسكار يعلن اعتزاله كرة القدم نهائياً

وأضاف اللاعب بحزن واضح: «اليوم أنهي مسيرتي في نادي ساو باولو، وهو المكان الذي نشأت فيه.. العودة مجدداً جعلتني سعيداً. الأمر صعب؛ لأنني كنت أرغب في تقديم المزيد للنادي، كنت أرغب في اللعب أكثر، كنت أملك الموهبة والسن المناسب، كان بإمكاني اللعب أكثر.. ولكن لسوء الحظ حدث هذا. الآن سأعتزل وأواصل تشجيع الفريق، الأمر يتعلق بمواصلة حياتي كمشجع».

بدأ أوسكار مسيرته في نادي ساو باولو البرازيلي، ثم انتقل إلى تشيلسي الإنجليزي عام 2012 في صفقة كبيرة بلغت قيمتها حوالى 32 مليون جنيه إسترليني، وقدم أداءً مميزاً وساهم في فوز الفريق بلقب الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز موسم 2014-2015.

وبعد ذلك انتقل إلى شنغهاي بورت الصيني عام 2016 مقابل 60 مليون يورو تقريباً، حيث أمضى سنوات ناجحة قبل أن يعود إلى نادي طفولته ساو باولو في ديسمبر 2024.

وكان أوسكار قد غاب عن الملاعب منذ نوفمبر 2025 بعد تعرضه للأزمة الصحية أثناء اختبار لياقة بدنية روتيني، إذ أدى انخفاض حاد في ضغط الدم إلى إغمائه وتوقف قلبه مؤقتاً، مما استدعى نقله إلى المستشفى وإجراء الإنعاش القلبي الرئوي، وتم تشخيص حالته لاحقاً بـ«الإغماء الوعائي المبهمي».

يأتي قرار الاعتزال بعد أشهر من الغياب عن الملاعب، إذ فضل اللاعب سلامته الصحية على استكمال مسيرته، رغم رغبته في تقديم المزيد لنادي ساو باولو الذي يحمل له ذكريات خاصة.

ويُعد أوسكار أحد أبرز لاعبي الوسط المهاجمين في جيله، واشتهر برؤيته الثاقبة، وتمريراته الدقيقة، ومهاراته الفردية العالية، وكان يُلقب بـ«الجوهرة البرازيلية» في بداياته.