«توقف قلبي دقيقتين».. البرازيلي أوسكار يعلن اعتزاله كرة القدم نهائياً

أعلن لاعب نادي ساو باولو الحالي وتشيلسي السابق النجم البرازيلي أوسكار، اعتزاله كرة القدم نهائياً، بعد تعرضه لأزمة قلبية خطيرة أدت إلى توقف قلبه لمدة دقيقتين ونصف.
وكشف أوسكار (34 عاماً) في فيديو نشره نادي ساو باولو عبر حساباته الرسمية عن تفاصيل اللحظة الصعبة التي عاشها خلال فترة ما قبل الموسم، قائلاً: «توقف قلبي لمدة دقيقتين.. دقيقتين ونصف، لقد كانت صدمة. اليوم أنا أفضل حالاً لأتحدث عن ذلك. انخفض ضغط دمي، وتوقف قلبي، ثم أجروا لي الإنعاش القلبي الرئوي».
وأضاف اللاعب بحزن واضح: «اليوم أنهي مسيرتي في نادي ساو باولو، وهو المكان الذي نشأت فيه.. العودة مجدداً جعلتني سعيداً. الأمر صعب؛ لأنني كنت أرغب في تقديم المزيد للنادي، كنت أرغب في اللعب أكثر، كنت أملك الموهبة والسن المناسب، كان بإمكاني اللعب أكثر.. ولكن لسوء الحظ حدث هذا. الآن سأعتزل وأواصل تشجيع الفريق، الأمر يتعلق بمواصلة حياتي كمشجع».
بدأ أوسكار مسيرته في نادي ساو باولو البرازيلي، ثم انتقل إلى تشيلسي الإنجليزي عام 2012 في صفقة كبيرة بلغت قيمتها حوالى 32 مليون جنيه إسترليني، وقدم أداءً مميزاً وساهم في فوز الفريق بلقب الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز موسم 2014-2015.
وبعد ذلك انتقل إلى شنغهاي بورت الصيني عام 2016 مقابل 60 مليون يورو تقريباً، حيث أمضى سنوات ناجحة قبل أن يعود إلى نادي طفولته ساو باولو في ديسمبر 2024.
وكان أوسكار قد غاب عن الملاعب منذ نوفمبر 2025 بعد تعرضه للأزمة الصحية أثناء اختبار لياقة بدنية روتيني، إذ أدى انخفاض حاد في ضغط الدم إلى إغمائه وتوقف قلبه مؤقتاً، مما استدعى نقله إلى المستشفى وإجراء الإنعاش القلبي الرئوي، وتم تشخيص حالته لاحقاً بـ«الإغماء الوعائي المبهمي».
يأتي قرار الاعتزال بعد أشهر من الغياب عن الملاعب، إذ فضل اللاعب سلامته الصحية على استكمال مسيرته، رغم رغبته في تقديم المزيد لنادي ساو باولو الذي يحمل له ذكريات خاصة.
ويُعد أوسكار أحد أبرز لاعبي الوسط المهاجمين في جيله، واشتهر برؤيته الثاقبة، وتمريراته الدقيقة، ومهاراته الفردية العالية، وكان يُلقب بـ«الجوهرة البرازيلية» في بداياته.
Current São Paulo player and former Chelsea star, Brazilian star Oscar, announced his retirement from football permanently after suffering a serious heart crisis that caused his heart to stop for two and a half minutes.
Oscar (34 years old) revealed in a video published by São Paulo FC through its official accounts the details of the difficult moment he experienced during the pre-season, saying: “My heart stopped for two minutes... two and a half minutes, it was a shock. Today I am in a better condition to talk about it. My blood pressure dropped, my heart stopped, and then they performed CPR on me.”
The player added with clear sadness: “Today I end my career at São Paulo, which is the place where I grew up... returning made me happy. It’s hard; because I wanted to give more to the club, I wanted to play more, I had the talent and the right age, I could have played more... but unfortunately, this happened. Now I will retire and continue to support the team; it’s about continuing my life as a fan.”
Oscar began his career at the Brazilian club São Paulo, then moved to Chelsea in England in 2012 in a big deal worth around £32 million, where he delivered impressive performances and contributed to the team winning the Premier League title in the 2014-2015 season.
After that, he transferred to Shanghai Port in China in 2016 for about €60 million, where he spent successful years before returning to his childhood club São Paulo in December 2024.
Oscar had been absent from the pitch since November 2025 after suffering a health crisis during a routine fitness test, as a sharp drop in blood pressure led to him fainting and his heart temporarily stopping, which required him to be taken to the hospital and undergo CPR. His condition was later diagnosed as “vasovagal syncope.”
The retirement decision comes after months of absence from the pitch, as the player prioritized his health over continuing his career, despite his desire to give more to São Paulo, a club that holds special memories for him.
Oscar is considered one of the most prominent attacking midfielders of his generation, known for his sharp vision, precise passing, and high individual skills, and he was nicknamed the “Brazilian jewel” in his early days.