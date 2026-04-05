All eyes are on the decisive rounds of the Saudi Roshan League, amidst an exceptional competitive scenario that may place the title on the table for resolution in the anticipated "derby" match between Al-Nassr and its traditional rival Al-Hilal, scheduled to take place at "Al-Awwal Park" as part of the 32nd round.



This scenario is based on a parallel path of results, which involves Al-Nassr continuing to achieve victories in its next four matches against Al-Okhdood, Al-Ettifaq, Al-Ahli, and Al-Qadisiyah, coinciding with Al-Hilal's ongoing collection of points against Al-Khulood, Al-Khaleej, Dhamk, and Al-Hazm. This keeps the point difference intact before reaching the "derby" station, with keen anticipation of how the title race will unfold.



Looking at the current standings, which give Al-Nassr 70 points compared to 65 for Al-Hilal, winning both teams' upcoming matches will keep Al-Nassr at the top with a five-point lead before the direct confrontation that could carry a decisive nature in every sense of the word.



If both teams enter the "derby" according to this scenario, the match will turn into a pivotal station in the title race; as a victory for Al-Nassr would be sufficient to widen the gap in a way that officially secures the championship in its favor before the end of the season, without needing to wait for the results of the remaining two rounds against Al-Shabab and Dhamk.



However, if the "derby" ends in a draw, the point difference will remain unchanged, allowing the competition to continue until the final rounds, while a victory for Al-Hilal would provide a strong boost that reignites the battle and reduces the gap to two points, with two decisive rounds remaining in the league.



Thus, the "derby" of the 32nd round gains double importance, as it may transition from being a traditional fan-favorite clash to a potential crowning match, where the features of the league champion are drawn, in a scene that reflects the peak of excitement and competition at the conclusion of the Saudi football season.