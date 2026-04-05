تتجه الأنظار إلى الجولات الحاسمة من دوري روشن السعودي، وسط سيناريو تنافسي استثنائي قد يضع اللقب على طاولة الحسم في مواجهة «الديربي» المرتقبة بين النصر وغريمه التقليدي الهلال، المقررة إقامتها على ملعب «الأول بارك» ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ32.


ويستند هذا السيناريو إلى مسار متوازٍ من النتائج، يتمثل في مواصلة النصر تحقيق الانتصارات في مبارياته الأربع القادمة أمام الأخدود والاتفاق والأهلي والقادسية، بالتزامن مع استمرار الهلال في حصد النقاط أمام الخلود والخليج وضمك والحزم، وهو ما يُبقي الفارق النقطي قائماً قبل الوصول إلى محطة «الديربي»، مع ترقب شديد لما ستؤول إليه حسابات الصدارة.


وبالنظر إلى الترتيب الحالي، الذي يمنح النصر 70 نقطة مقابل 65 للهلال، فإن فوز الفريقين في مبارياتهما القادمة سيُبقي النصر في الصدارة بفارق خمس نقاط، قبل خوض المواجهة المباشرة التي قد تحمل طابعاً حاسماً بكل ما تعنيه الكلمة من معنى.


وفي حال دخل الفريقان «الديربي» وفق هذا السيناريو، فإن المواجهة ستتحول إلى محطة مفصلية في سباق اللقب؛ إذ سيصبح فوز النصر كافياً لتوسيع الفارق بشكل يحسم البطولة رسمياً لصالحه قبل نهاية الموسم، دون الحاجة إلى انتظار نتائج الجولتين المتبقيتين أمام الشباب وضمك.


أما في حال انتهاء «الديربي» بالتعادل، فسيبقى الفارق النقطي على حاله، لتستمر المنافسة حتى الجولات الأخيرة، فيما سيمنح فوز الهلال دفعة قوية تعيد إشعال الصراع وتقلص الفارق لنقطتين، مع تبقي جولتين حاسمتين من عمر الدوري.


وبذلك، يكتسب «ديربي» الجولة الـ32 أهمية مضاعفة، إذ قد ينتقل من كونه قمة جماهيرية تقليدية إلى مباراة تتويج محتملة، تُرسم فيها ملامح بطل الدوري، في مشهد يعكس ذروة الإثارة والتنافس في ختام الموسم الكروي السعودي.