تتجه الأنظار إلى الجولات الحاسمة من دوري روشن السعودي، وسط سيناريو تنافسي استثنائي قد يضع اللقب على طاولة الحسم في مواجهة «الديربي» المرتقبة بين النصر وغريمه التقليدي الهلال، المقررة إقامتها على ملعب «الأول بارك» ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ32.
ويستند هذا السيناريو إلى مسار متوازٍ من النتائج، يتمثل في مواصلة النصر تحقيق الانتصارات في مبارياته الأربع القادمة أمام الأخدود والاتفاق والأهلي والقادسية، بالتزامن مع استمرار الهلال في حصد النقاط أمام الخلود والخليج وضمك والحزم، وهو ما يُبقي الفارق النقطي قائماً قبل الوصول إلى محطة «الديربي»، مع ترقب شديد لما ستؤول إليه حسابات الصدارة.
وبالنظر إلى الترتيب الحالي، الذي يمنح النصر 70 نقطة مقابل 65 للهلال، فإن فوز الفريقين في مبارياتهما القادمة سيُبقي النصر في الصدارة بفارق خمس نقاط، قبل خوض المواجهة المباشرة التي قد تحمل طابعاً حاسماً بكل ما تعنيه الكلمة من معنى.
وفي حال دخل الفريقان «الديربي» وفق هذا السيناريو، فإن المواجهة ستتحول إلى محطة مفصلية في سباق اللقب؛ إذ سيصبح فوز النصر كافياً لتوسيع الفارق بشكل يحسم البطولة رسمياً لصالحه قبل نهاية الموسم، دون الحاجة إلى انتظار نتائج الجولتين المتبقيتين أمام الشباب وضمك.
أما في حال انتهاء «الديربي» بالتعادل، فسيبقى الفارق النقطي على حاله، لتستمر المنافسة حتى الجولات الأخيرة، فيما سيمنح فوز الهلال دفعة قوية تعيد إشعال الصراع وتقلص الفارق لنقطتين، مع تبقي جولتين حاسمتين من عمر الدوري.
وبذلك، يكتسب «ديربي» الجولة الـ32 أهمية مضاعفة، إذ قد ينتقل من كونه قمة جماهيرية تقليدية إلى مباراة تتويج محتملة، تُرسم فيها ملامح بطل الدوري، في مشهد يعكس ذروة الإثارة والتنافس في ختام الموسم الكروي السعودي.
All eyes are on the decisive rounds of the Saudi Roshan League, amidst an exceptional competitive scenario that may place the title on the table for resolution in the anticipated "derby" match between Al-Nassr and its traditional rival Al-Hilal, scheduled to take place at "Al-Awwal Park" as part of the 32nd round.
This scenario is based on a parallel path of results, which involves Al-Nassr continuing to achieve victories in its next four matches against Al-Okhdood, Al-Ettifaq, Al-Ahli, and Al-Qadisiyah, coinciding with Al-Hilal's ongoing collection of points against Al-Khulood, Al-Khaleej, Dhamk, and Al-Hazm. This keeps the point difference intact before reaching the "derby" station, with keen anticipation of how the title race will unfold.
Looking at the current standings, which give Al-Nassr 70 points compared to 65 for Al-Hilal, winning both teams' upcoming matches will keep Al-Nassr at the top with a five-point lead before the direct confrontation that could carry a decisive nature in every sense of the word.
If both teams enter the "derby" according to this scenario, the match will turn into a pivotal station in the title race; as a victory for Al-Nassr would be sufficient to widen the gap in a way that officially secures the championship in its favor before the end of the season, without needing to wait for the results of the remaining two rounds against Al-Shabab and Dhamk.
However, if the "derby" ends in a draw, the point difference will remain unchanged, allowing the competition to continue until the final rounds, while a victory for Al-Hilal would provide a strong boost that reignites the battle and reduces the gap to two points, with two decisive rounds remaining in the league.
Thus, the "derby" of the 32nd round gains double importance, as it may transition from being a traditional fan-favorite clash to a potential crowning match, where the features of the league champion are drawn, in a scene that reflects the peak of excitement and competition at the conclusion of the Saudi football season.