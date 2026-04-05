Barcelona won away against Atletico Madrid with a score of (2-1) yesterday, in the 30th round of the Spanish football league.



With this victory, Barcelona raised its points total to (76) at the top of the standings, while Atletico Madrid's points remained at (57) in fourth place.



In another match, Mallorca defeated their guest Real Madrid with a score of (2-1), raising Mallorca's points total to (31) in 17th place, two points clear of the relegation zone, while Madrid's points remained at (69) in second place.