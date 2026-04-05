فاز برشلونة خارج ملعبه على أتلتيكو مدريد بنتيجة (2-1) أمس، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ30 من الدوري الإسباني لكرة القدم.


وبهذا الفوز رفع برشلونة رصيده إلى (76) نقطة في الصدارة، فيما تجمد رصيد أتلتيكو مدريد عند (57) نقطة في المركز الرابع.


وفي مباراة أخرى، فاز مايوركا على ضيفه ‌ريال مدريد بنتيجة (2-1)، ليرفع مايوركا رصيده إلى (31) ‌نقطة في المركز الـ17 بفارق نقطتين عن منطقة النزول، فيما تجمد رصيد مدريد عند (69) في المركز الثاني.