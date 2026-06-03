توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم (الأربعاء)، طقسًا حارًا إلى شديد الحرارة على أجزاء من المنطقة الشرقية، في حين يستمر تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق المدينة المنورة، وتبوك، والجوف، والحدود الشمالية، وحائل، والقصيم، كما لا تزال الفرصة مهيأة لتكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة المصحوبة برياح نشطة على أجزاء من مرتفعات مناطق جازان، وعسير، والباحة، ومكة المكرمة.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 25 - 45 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وشمالية غربية إلى غربية بسرعة 10 - 30 كم/ساعة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ومن نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وخفيف الموج على الجزء الجنوبي.
وفي الخليج العربي تكون الرياح شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 16 - 36 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي، وشمالية غربية إلى غربية بسرعة 25 - 45 كم/ساعة على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الشمالي، ومن متر إلى مترين على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج على الجزء الشمالي، ومتوسط الموج على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report today (Wednesday) hot to very hot weather in parts of the Eastern region, while the effect of active winds that stir up dust and sand continues in parts of the regions of Madinah, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, Ha'il, and Al-Qassim. There is still a chance for thunderstorm clouds accompanied by active winds to form in parts of the highlands of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah.
The report indicated that the surface winds on the Red Sea are northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 25 - 45 km/h in the northern and central parts, and northwesterly to westerly at a speed of 10 - 30 km/h in the southern part. The wave height ranges from one to two meters in the northern and central parts, and from half a meter to one meter in the southern part, with the sea condition being moderate in the northern and central parts, and light in the southern part.
In the Arabian Gulf, the winds are northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 16 - 36 km/h in the northern part, and northwesterly to westerly at a speed of 25 - 45 km/h in the central and southern parts. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one and a half meters in the northern part, and from one to two meters in the central and southern parts, with the sea condition being light to moderate in the northern part, and moderate in the central and southern parts.