The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report today (Wednesday) hot to very hot weather in parts of the Eastern region, while the effect of active winds that stir up dust and sand continues in parts of the regions of Madinah, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, Ha'il, and Al-Qassim. There is still a chance for thunderstorm clouds accompanied by active winds to form in parts of the highlands of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah.

The report indicated that the surface winds on the Red Sea are northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 25 - 45 km/h in the northern and central parts, and northwesterly to westerly at a speed of 10 - 30 km/h in the southern part. The wave height ranges from one to two meters in the northern and central parts, and from half a meter to one meter in the southern part, with the sea condition being moderate in the northern and central parts, and light in the southern part.

In the Arabian Gulf, the winds are northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 16 - 36 km/h in the northern part, and northwesterly to westerly at a speed of 25 - 45 km/h in the central and southern parts. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one and a half meters in the northern part, and from one to two meters in the central and southern parts, with the sea condition being light to moderate in the northern part, and moderate in the central and southern parts.