أفادت وكالة بلومبرغ، أن الرئيس الصومالي حسن شيخ محمود، نجا دون أن يُصاب بأذى، بعد تعرضه ومرافقيه لوابل من قذائف الهاون في مدينة بيدواجنوب البلاد، مساء أمس الجمعة.

وبحسب الوكالة، أفادت مصادر أمنية وحكومية أن القذائف أُطلقت بعد وقت قصير من نزول الرئيس من طائرته، وبدئه في تحية وحدات من الجيش والشرطة ومسؤولين حكوميين.

ووفقاً لتقارير إعلامية متعددة، أطلقت قذائف الهاون على المطار مباشرة بعد هبوط الطائرة الرئاسية أو أثناء وجود الموكب في المنطقة، في هجوم يُعتقد أنه نفذته عناصر من حركة الشباب المرتبطة بتنظيم القاعدة. وأكدت مصادر رسمية وإعلامية أن الرئيس لم يصب بأذى، ولم تسجل إصابات مباشرة في صفوفه أو مرافقيه الرئيسيين.

يأتي هذا الهجوم في سياق تصعيد أمني تشهده مناطق جنوب ووسط الصومال، إذ تكثف حركة الشباب هجماتها ضد الحكومة الفيدرالية وقواتها، خصوصاً في المناطق التي تشهد عمليات عسكرية حكومية مدعومة دولياً.

وكان الرئيس حسن شيخ محمود في زيارة رسمية إلى المدينة، لتفقد العمليات الأمنية أو لقاء قادة محليين، وأعلنت مصادر حكومية أن الهجوم فشل في تحقيق هدفه، وأن الرئيس واصل برنامجه دون انقطاع.

فيما لم ترد تقارير مؤكدة حتى الآن عن عدد الضحايا أو الإصابات بين المدنيين أو العاملين في المطار، لكن الهجوم أثار حالة من التوتر الأمني في المنطقة.

تأتي هذه الحادثة بعد سلسلة من الهجمات السابقة، بما في ذلك محاولة اغتيال الرئيس في مارس 2025 بمقديشو باستخدام عبوة ناسفة، والتي أسفرت عن قتلى وجرحى بين المدنيين والأمنيين، وتبنتها حركة الشباب أيضاً.