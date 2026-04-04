Bloomberg reported that Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud escaped unharmed after he and his entourage were subjected to a barrage of mortar fire in the city of Baidoa in the south of the country last night, Friday.

According to the agency, security and government sources reported that the shells were fired shortly after the president disembarked from his plane and began greeting units of the army and police, as well as government officials.

According to multiple media reports, mortar shells were fired at the airport immediately after the presidential plane landed or while the convoy was in the area, in an attack believed to have been carried out by elements of Al-Shabaab linked to Al-Qaeda. Official and media sources confirmed that the president was unharmed, and there were no direct injuries among him or his main entourage.

This attack comes amid a security escalation in southern and central Somalia, as Al-Shabaab intensifies its attacks against the federal government and its forces, particularly in areas experiencing internationally supported government military operations.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was on an official visit to the city to inspect security operations or meet with local leaders, and government sources announced that the attack failed to achieve its objective, and the president continued his schedule without interruption.

While there have been no confirmed reports so far about the number of casualties or injuries among civilians or airport workers, the attack has raised a state of security tension in the area.

This incident follows a series of previous attacks, including an assassination attempt on the president in March 2025 in Mogadishu using an explosive device, which resulted in casualties among civilians and security personnel, and was also claimed by Al-Shabaab.