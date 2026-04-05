أثار نجم مانشستر سيتي ريان شرقي جدلاً على مقاعد البدلاء عقب استبداله خلال مباراة فريقه ضد ليفربول أمس (السبت) في ربع نهائي كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي.
وارتدى اللاعب البالغ من العمر 22 عامًا، قميص مهاجم ليفربول هوغو إيكيتيكي أثناء جلوسه على مقاعد البدلاء، ما دفع أحد أعضاء جهاز السيتي للتدخل وإخباره بضرورة خلعه، بحسب ما نقلته صحيفة «ذا صن» البريطانية.
ردود فعل المعلقين
لم يمر هذا المشهد مرور الكرام على المعلقين، وقال دارين فليتشر: «هذا سيُقابل برفض شديد»، بينما أضاف المعلق المساعد آلي مكويست: «يبدو أنه يتلقى توبيخاً هناك».
السيتي يطير إلى نصف النهائي
وتأهل مانشستر سيتي إلى دور نصف النهائي من كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي بعد فوزه على ليفربول برباعية نظيفة، سجلها إيرلينغ هالاند (ثلاثة أهداف) وأنطوان سيمينو.
Manchester City star Ryan Cherki sparked controversy on the bench after being substituted during his team's match against Liverpool yesterday (Saturday) in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
The 22-year-old player wore the shirt of Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike while sitting on the bench, which prompted a member of the City staff to intervene and tell him to take it off, according to the British newspaper "The Sun."
Reactions from Commentators
This scene did not go unnoticed by commentators, with Darren Fletcher saying: "This will be met with strong disapproval," while assistant commentator Ali McCoist added: "It seems he is getting a telling-off there."
City Soars to the Semi-Finals
Manchester City qualified for the semi-finals of the FA Cup after defeating Liverpool with a clean sheet of four goals, scored by Erling Haaland (three goals) and Antoine Semenyo.