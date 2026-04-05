أثار نجم مانشستر سيتي ريان شرقي جدلاً على مقاعد البدلاء عقب استبداله خلال مباراة فريقه ضد ليفربول أمس (السبت) في ربع نهائي كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي.

وارتدى اللاعب البالغ من العمر 22 عامًا، قميص مهاجم ليفربول هوغو إيكيتيكي أثناء جلوسه على مقاعد البدلاء، ما دفع أحد أعضاء جهاز السيتي للتدخل وإخباره بضرورة خلعه، بحسب ما نقلته صحيفة «ذا صن» البريطانية.

ردود فعل المعلقين

لم يمر هذا المشهد مرور الكرام على المعلقين، وقال دارين فليتشر: «هذا سيُقابل برفض شديد»، بينما أضاف المعلق المساعد آلي مكويست: «يبدو أنه يتلقى توبيخاً هناك».

السيتي يطير إلى نصف النهائي

وتأهل مانشستر سيتي إلى دور نصف النهائي من كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي بعد فوزه على ليفربول برباعية نظيفة، سجلها إيرلينغ هالاند (ثلاثة أهداف) وأنطوان سيمينو.