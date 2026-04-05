Manchester City star Ryan Cherki sparked controversy on the bench after being substituted during his team's match against Liverpool yesterday (Saturday) in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The 22-year-old player wore the shirt of Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike while sitting on the bench, which prompted a member of the City staff to intervene and tell him to take it off, according to the British newspaper "The Sun."

Reactions from Commentators

This scene did not go unnoticed by commentators, with Darren Fletcher saying: "This will be met with strong disapproval," while assistant commentator Ali McCoist added: "It seems he is getting a telling-off there."

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Manchester City qualified for the semi-finals of the FA Cup after defeating Liverpool with a clean sheet of four goals, scored by Erling Haaland (three goals) and Antoine Semenyo.