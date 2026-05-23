The murder case that shook Babil Governorate over two decades ago has resurfaced, after Iraqi security forces managed to arrest the main suspect, following years of officially closing the case based on death documents that later turned out to be forged.

According to a statement from Babil Police, the suspect is involved in the murder of his brother's wife in 2005 due to family disputes, before disappearing for many years to escape legal prosecution.

The police clarified that the case was officially closed in 2019 after receiving information indicating the suspect's death, based on a death certificate issued by the Al-Fallujah Health Department. However, subsequent investigations and intelligence information revealed that the documents were forged and that the suspect was still alive.

They added that security teams were able to locate the suspect's hiding place in the Mahmoudiya district south of the capital Baghdad, where he was arrested after years of evasion.

According to the police, the suspect confessed during the investigations to committing the crime, indicating that the incident occurred due to family disputes involving the victim and her husband, who is the suspect's brother.

The investigations also revealed the husband's involvement in forging the death certificate of his brother, in an attempt to close the case file and distance himself from suspicion, ensuring his escape from punishment for all these years.