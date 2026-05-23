عادت جريمة قتل هزّت محافظة بابل قبل أكثر من عقدين إلى الواجهة مجددًا، بعدما تمكنت الأجهزة الأمنية العراقية من إلقاء القبض على المتهم الرئيسي، عقب سنوات من إغلاق القضية رسميًا بناءً على وثائق وفاة تبيّن لاحقًا أنها مزوّرة.

وبحسب ما أعلنته شرطة بابل في بيان، فإن المتهم متورط في قتل زوجة شقيقه عام 2005 إثر خلافات عائلية، قبل أن يختفي لسنوات طويلة هربًا من الملاحقة القانونية.

وأوضحت الشرطة أن القضية أُغلقت رسميًا عام 2019 بعد ورود معلومات تفيد بوفاة المتهم، استنادًا إلى شهادة وفاة صادرة من دائرة صحة الفلوجة، إلا أن تحريات لاحقة ومعلومات استخبارية كشفت أن الوثائق مزوّرة، وأن المتهم لا يزال على قيد الحياة.

وأضافت أن فرق الأمن تمكنت من تحديد مكان اختباء المتهم في قضاء المحمودية جنوب العاصمة بغداد، حيث جرى القبض عليه بعد سنوات من التخفي.

ووفقًا للشرطة، اعترف المتهم خلال التحقيقات بارتكاب الجريمة، مشيرًا إلى أن الحادثة وقعت بسبب خلافات عائلية تتعلق بالمجني عليها وزوجها، الذي يُعد شقيق المتهم.

كما كشفت التحقيقات تورط زوج الضحية في تزوير شهادة الوفاة الخاصة بشقيقه، في محاولة لإغلاق ملف القضية وإبعاده عن الشبهات، بما يضمن إفلاته من العقوبة طوال السنوات الماضية.