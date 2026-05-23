أثار الفنان المصري كريم عبد العزيز جدلًا واسعًا بعد تصريحاته الأخيرة حول فكرة «نمبر ون»، اللقب الذي ارتبط بالفنان محمد رمضان خلال السنوات الماضية، باعتباره الأكثر حضورًا ومشاهدة في الدراما والسينما والغناء.

وخلال المؤتمر الصحفي الخاص بفيلم «الكلاب السبعة»، أكد كريم عبد العزيز أن فكرة وجود «نمبر ون» في الفن غير واقعية، مشيرًا إلى أن صناعة السينما قائمة بطبيعتها على المنافسة وتغيّر النجاحات باستمرار.

وقال إن حتى أكبر أسواق السينما عالميًا، وعلى رأسها هوليوود، لا تعتمد فكرة الفنان الأوحد أو النجم الذي يحتكر الصدارة بشكل دائم، موضحًا أن النجاحات تتبدل من عمل إلى آخر، وأن كل فنان يحقق نجاحًا في مرحلة ما قد يتجاوزه عمل آخر لاحقًا من حيث الإيرادات أو نسب المشاهدة.

وشدد كريم على أن ما يشغله شخصيًا لا يتعلق بالألقاب أو التصنيفات، بل بالتركيز على تقديم أعمال قوية والاجتهاد المستمر لتقديم الأفضل للجمهور، مؤكدًا احترامه الكامل لجميع زملائه داخل الوسط الفني.

ورغم أنه لم يذكر محمد رمضان بشكل مباشر خلال حديثه، إلا أن تصريحاته اعتبرها كثيرون رسالة واضحة حول الجدل المرتبط بلقب «نمبر ون»، خصوصًا أنها جاءت من فنان يُعرف بابتعاده عن الدخول في السجالات الفنية أو التعليق على القضايا المثيرة للجدل.

ويُعد فيلم «الفيل الأزرق 2»، الذي طُرح عام 2019، محطة بارزة في مسيرة كريم عبد العزيز، بعدما أصبح أول فيلم مصري يتجاوز حاجز 100 مليون جنيه إيرادات في شباك التذاكر، قبل أن يحطم الرقم لاحقًا فيلم «ولاد رزق 3» للنجم أحمد عز بإيرادات قياسية.

كما كشف كريم عبد العزيز خلال المؤتمر تفاصيل الإصابة التي تعرض لها أثناء تصوير مشاهد الأكشن في «الكلاب السبعة»، موضحًا أنه أصيب بقطع في العضلة الخلفية نتيجة تنفيذ مشهد حركي تطلب انطلاقة سريعة من وضع الثبات دون استعداد بدني كافٍ في البداية.

وأشار إلى أنه خضع لاحقًا لفترة تدريب مكثفة استمرت 3 أشهر استعدادًا للدور، نظرًا إلى الطبيعة البدنية الصعبة للشخصية التي يقدمها ضمن أحداث الفيلم، والتي تدور في إطار مليء بالمواجهات والمعارك بين عصابات دولية وأجهزة الشرطة.