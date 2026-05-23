أثار الفنان المصري كريم عبد العزيز جدلًا واسعًا بعد تصريحاته الأخيرة حول فكرة «نمبر ون»، اللقب الذي ارتبط بالفنان محمد رمضان خلال السنوات الماضية، باعتباره الأكثر حضورًا ومشاهدة في الدراما والسينما والغناء.
وخلال المؤتمر الصحفي الخاص بفيلم «الكلاب السبعة»، أكد كريم عبد العزيز أن فكرة وجود «نمبر ون» في الفن غير واقعية، مشيرًا إلى أن صناعة السينما قائمة بطبيعتها على المنافسة وتغيّر النجاحات باستمرار.
وقال إن حتى أكبر أسواق السينما عالميًا، وعلى رأسها هوليوود، لا تعتمد فكرة الفنان الأوحد أو النجم الذي يحتكر الصدارة بشكل دائم، موضحًا أن النجاحات تتبدل من عمل إلى آخر، وأن كل فنان يحقق نجاحًا في مرحلة ما قد يتجاوزه عمل آخر لاحقًا من حيث الإيرادات أو نسب المشاهدة.
وشدد كريم على أن ما يشغله شخصيًا لا يتعلق بالألقاب أو التصنيفات، بل بالتركيز على تقديم أعمال قوية والاجتهاد المستمر لتقديم الأفضل للجمهور، مؤكدًا احترامه الكامل لجميع زملائه داخل الوسط الفني.
ورغم أنه لم يذكر محمد رمضان بشكل مباشر خلال حديثه، إلا أن تصريحاته اعتبرها كثيرون رسالة واضحة حول الجدل المرتبط بلقب «نمبر ون»، خصوصًا أنها جاءت من فنان يُعرف بابتعاده عن الدخول في السجالات الفنية أو التعليق على القضايا المثيرة للجدل.
ويُعد فيلم «الفيل الأزرق 2»، الذي طُرح عام 2019، محطة بارزة في مسيرة كريم عبد العزيز، بعدما أصبح أول فيلم مصري يتجاوز حاجز 100 مليون جنيه إيرادات في شباك التذاكر، قبل أن يحطم الرقم لاحقًا فيلم «ولاد رزق 3» للنجم أحمد عز بإيرادات قياسية.
كما كشف كريم عبد العزيز خلال المؤتمر تفاصيل الإصابة التي تعرض لها أثناء تصوير مشاهد الأكشن في «الكلاب السبعة»، موضحًا أنه أصيب بقطع في العضلة الخلفية نتيجة تنفيذ مشهد حركي تطلب انطلاقة سريعة من وضع الثبات دون استعداد بدني كافٍ في البداية.
وأشار إلى أنه خضع لاحقًا لفترة تدريب مكثفة استمرت 3 أشهر استعدادًا للدور، نظرًا إلى الطبيعة البدنية الصعبة للشخصية التي يقدمها ضمن أحداث الفيلم، والتي تدور في إطار مليء بالمواجهات والمعارك بين عصابات دولية وأجهزة الشرطة.
The Egyptian artist Karim Abdel Aziz sparked widespread controversy after his recent statements regarding the idea of "Number One," a title that has been associated with the artist Mohamed Ramadan over the past years, as he is considered the most present and watched in drama, cinema, and singing.
During the press conference for the film "The Seven Dogs," Karim Abdel Aziz confirmed that the idea of having a "Number One" in art is unrealistic, pointing out that the film industry is inherently based on competition and the constant change of successes.
He stated that even the largest film markets globally, led by Hollywood, do not rely on the idea of a single artist or a star who monopolizes the top position permanently, explaining that successes shift from one work to another, and that every artist who achieves success at one stage may be surpassed by another work later in terms of revenue or viewership rates.
Karim emphasized that what concerns him personally is not related to titles or classifications, but rather focusing on delivering strong works and continuously striving to provide the best for the audience, affirming his complete respect for all his colleagues in the artistic community.
Although he did not mention Mohamed Ramadan directly during his talk, many considered his statements a clear message regarding the controversy surrounding the title "Number One," especially since they came from an artist known for staying away from artistic disputes or commenting on controversial issues.
The film "The Blue Elephant 2," released in 2019, is considered a significant milestone in Karim Abdel Aziz's career, as it became the first Egyptian film to surpass the 100 million Egyptian pounds revenue mark at the box office, before the record was later broken by the film "Awlad Rizk 3" starring Ahmed Ezz with record revenues.
Karim Abdel Aziz also revealed during the conference details of the injury he sustained while filming action scenes in "The Seven Dogs," explaining that he suffered a tear in his hamstring due to executing a dynamic scene that required a quick start from a stationary position without sufficient physical preparation initially.
He indicated that he later underwent an intensive training period that lasted for 3 months in preparation for the role, given the physically demanding nature of the character he portrays within the film's events, which revolve around confrontations and battles between international gangs and police forces.