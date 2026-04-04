A new service from the Public Security has cut off the path for fraudsters through social media platforms. This service consists of a vehicle display card to facilitate sales in a reliable and secure manner, ensuring the trust of the parties involved and protecting their rights.

The service allows for the issuance of a card that verifies the ownership of the vehicle and the identity of the seller, which can be used when displaying the vehicle for sale through approved digital platforms. The beneficiary can issue an independent display card for each vehicle they own and use it on multiple platforms.

The Public Security revealed the mechanism for issuing the vehicle display card, which enables beneficiaries wishing to sell their vehicles through digital platforms to obtain an official card that proves vehicle ownership and their identity as sellers, while securely displaying vehicle data.

The card is issued electronically

The Public Security clarified that the steps to issue the card are done electronically through the Absher platform. This service is part of a range of vehicle card and report services available through the Absher platform, as part of the Ministry of Interior's efforts to enhance digital transformation and facilitate procedures, enabling beneficiaries to complete their services without the need to visit the relevant authorities. Recently, a number of fraudsters have been monitored operating through websites and social media platforms, where some individuals offer vehicles at unrealistically low and enticing prices. Upon verification, it became clear that these offers were nothing but a means of fraud aimed at trapping victims.

Fraudsters rely on enticing the victim with a price that may reach half the market value of the vehicle, then request a deposit under the pretext of proving the intention to purchase. After transferring the amount, the fraudster disappears, leaving the victim to discover that they have fallen prey to a scam.